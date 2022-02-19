COUCH'S CORNER: Minor adjustments made to district boundaries

With the completion of the census, supervisorial districts needed to be reviewed again with consideration for population shifts, demographics, etc.
The Board of Supervisors chose to make some very minor adjustments from where the courts had approved the district boundaries just a few years before. One of those small adjustments was for the addition of Fuller Acres and Hilltop, two communities just north of Lamont, into District 4. These communities have common interests such as water quality, recreation and parks, demographics, and language. My staff and I have begun working with those communities on solutions to their issues, the primary issue being water quality.
The main issue these communities have is with cleaning up the water. The State Water Board has met with the Athal and Fuller Acres Water Companies and Self-Help Enterprises in an attempt to find funding for projects to clean the water. Aging water systems are effecting water quality and these small water systems sometimes lack the resources to effectively deal with the problems or meet new, tougher state mandates. By bringing these communities and their utilities together, and by bringing the resources of the County into the mix, we can better work with the State Water Board.
We’ve only just begun, but we’re at least meeting and talking about solutions together, in the same room. So far, we’ve held a handful of meetings but we have a good group of stakeholders all committed toward finding solutions, and that’s a good place to start. Our participants include District 4 staff, Fuller Acres Water Company, Athal Mutual Water Company, the State Water Board, Self-Help Enterprises, and members of the community group called the Center for Justice and Accountability.
With these communities brought into the same supervisorial district as Lamont, other common issues can be addressed together as well. For instance, they also are part of the Bear Mountain Recreation and Parks District. Now, a small pocket park is under consideration in the area and the project has potential.
Sometimes it’s simple things, like getting the right people in the same room, and getting people with common interests talking to each other, that can lead to solutions. I’m hopeful that soon we’ll be able to report substantive improvements to the water quality of these communities thanks to this type of cooperation and communication.
By the way, on a separate note, this weekend take a ride out to Buena Vista Lake on the new bike path.
If you have any questions about this or any District 4 matter, don’t hesitate to contact us at District4@kerncounty.com or call at 661-868-3680. Have a safe week.
