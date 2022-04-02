COUCH'S CORNER: Mercy House's BLNC helping solve homelessness in Kern

Last week, we visited several facilities working with our homeless populations, in particular the M Street Navigation Center and Brundage Lane Navigation Center, managed by Mercy House. In last week’s Couch’s Corner, we wrote specifically about the M Street facility. This week, I’d like to highlight Mercy House.
Even though our homeless problem remains significant, a lot is being done to fix parts of our homelessness problem. Kern County and the city of Bakersfield, along with the Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative, have worked tirelessly together to find solutions to this epidemic. The BLNC is a major step in the right direction.
Mercy House was founded in 1988 as a dignified, affordable housing option for people living with HIV/AIDS. From that original project, Mercy House has grown exponentially, and now provides emergency shelter, permanent housing, and a host of other supportive services across many counties throughout California and Arizona.
The city of Bakersfield contracted with Mercy House to operate the newly built BLNC in October 2020. BLNC is a 150-bed emergency shelter and has been in operation since. While there were initial concerns from the community about attracting homeless to the area where BLNC is located, the staff members have worked tirelessly to be a good neighbor and have enforced policies that are making this community better than it was. While M St. Navigation Center is a walk-up facility, BLNC is by referral only, thus making sure foot traffic is a not problem.
What you see when taking the tour is a place where the homeless can get care, feel safe, and begin their journey off the streets and into housing. Patient and client services are provided by the Department of Human Services, Kern Medical, Behavioral Health and others so that the facility is essentially a one-stop shop for help.
What I love about Mercy House is their basic philosophy, that every human being is created in the image of God, and they deserve the dignity that goes along with that title. BLNC is a low-barrier shelter. This means they have removed the barriers that would traditionally keep homeless people from entering a shelter. For example, many homeless people have pets. Very few shelters allow pets. Mercy House does.
This is important because most homeless people with pets will not abandon their pet in order to enter the shelter. Similarly, there are many homeless couples living on our streets. Shelters don’t provide housing for couples — they traditionally have a men’s dorm and a women’s dorm, but no couples’ dorm. So the couple does not enter shelter because they do not want to be separated from their partner. Mercy House provides a couples’ dorm. These are just a couple of examples of what it means to be a low-barrier shelter, and Mercy House is fiercely committed to this model of care.
The other guiding principles of Mercy House is that they provide trauma-informed care. This means that every member of this staff is trained to understand that the people in their care have almost always experienced real trauma, and it is their job to meet the homeless where they are, not the other way around. And Mercy House is trained to meet them in their trauma with the highest level of dignity.
Mercy House also employs a housing-first model. Historically, the homeless care system has been a linear model in which homeless individuals would enter the system and have to navigate a long and often complicated process with the hope that at the end of that long process there was hope of permanent housing. Mercy House turned that paradigm upside-down, and made permanent housing the immediate objective for all the guests. Once the guests are permanently housed, they continue to provide all the supportive services they need — but it is far more dignified, and far more cost-effective to get people housed first.
In fact, there are many ways that success can be defined in homeless services, but for Mercy House, success is defined simply by how many formerly homeless people have been placed in permanent housing. Their profound success so far is evidenced by this fact: Since opening their doors in October 2020, BLNC has placed 122 homeless people in permanent housing. That's 122 homeless people who never have to spend another night on the streets again. That number is remarkable in and of itself. It is even more remarkable when you consider that they did that during the height of the COVID crisis and at a time when there is only a 1 percent vacancy rate in Bakersfield.
Perhaps my favorite part of the visit was their recuperative care wing, unique to Mercy House and critical to our county’s solution to homelessness. This new wing is scheduled for completion this December and will also create additional kennel space, dorms and caseworker suites.
In the past, many of our emergency rooms and hospital beds are filled by people experiencing homelessness, as it is unacceptable to release a patient into homelessness. The recuperative care wing makes it possible for hospitals to release patients into care, freeing hospital beds for patients with a greater medical need without discharging our homeless onto the streets. It is these types of solutions that help us solve parts of our homeless problem in ways that are smart and humane.
So much more could be said about the work being done by partners such as Community Action Partnership, the Mission at Kern County, Bethany Services, Flood Ministries and so many more to address homelessness in Kern County. Next week, I’ll discuss the last stop on our tour, Recycling Lives, which has a unique approach to dealing with this population.
If you have any questions about this or any District 4 matter, don’t hesitate to contact us at 661-868-3680 or at district4@kerncounty.com. Have a safe week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.