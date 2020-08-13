Great news! We made the national news on NBC and Telemundo, with CNN coming soon. You may have seen it last week. These networks, and some local affiliates as well, covered our recently initiated COVID mobile field testing clinic for farmworkers, as ours was the first of its kind in the nation. They came out to a vineyard near McFarland to talk to some farmworkers in the field about COVID, and the need for testing, and how hard it has been, until now, for farmworkers to get tested. My District 4 staff had worked closely with Good Samaritan Hospital (GSH) and California Farmworkers Foundation (CFF) to set up a mobile testing clinic in the field, and NBC and Telemundo wanted to take a look.
Special thanks to our partners, GSH and CFF, for doing the lion’s share of the work to make this program successful. Each day CFF coordinates with the local growers to make sure their employees are available and to identify a field location. This makes it convenient for farmworkers and farmers alike to get tested without disruption to their work schedules. Each day, GSH takes their clinic into the field to test these workers. They staff their clinic with medical professionals, provide the supplies, and make sure a doctor looks over the process. The District 4 office plays a role too, as we facilitated the planning and make sure we take advantage of available CARES Act funding to reimburse GSH for costs. We also work to ensure this mobile clinic goes to communities like Buttonwillow, which doesn't have a testing site of its own but have plenty of farmworkers who need testing. It’s the kind of partnership I love, where we connect our community partners who want to serve the community with those in the community who need to be helped. It was satisfying that these national media outlets thought our local program worthy of that kind of attention. Satisfying because they recognized, as we do, how much we need our farmworkers, and how much it seems their importance does not get the recognition they deserve.
We eat, because they work, and especially in this time of crisis they keep working, despite the dangers to themselves and their families. That was why it was so important to bring testing to them, which we have done, so that they can keep working and protect their families and so that we all can have some confidence that they are safe while they are working.
The mobile clinic truly is mobile. Two weeks ago, we were scheduled to be near McFarland, Delano and Lamont. This past week we added Lost Hills to our communities. This coming week, we’ll be in Arvin and Delano again, with Buttonwillow to follow. If you’ve seen them in your travels, it’s pretty simple – a couple of canopies, a couple of medical assistants, some supplies, and an organized procession of farmworkers getting tested.
It wasn’t rocket science. We simply found a way to test our essential farmworker community, and that seemed to be the thing that made this story a national headline. It may seem surprising that the media would be so interested in this story with all the other things going on in our world, but these are the real news stories that need to be told. We grow weary of politics and bad news and fake news. I’m so glad the national media found it newsworthy to tell the story of our farmworkers and how working together with great partners, we were able to get these important people tested.
Special thanks to Kelly Gladden from GSH and all the amazing Good Sam people and Hernan Hernandez from California Farmworkers Foundation and their incredible staff for making this program work. Got any questions? Feel free to call our office at 661-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com. Have a safe week.
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
