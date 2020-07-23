A little more than two years ago, when redistricting brought Delano into Kern County District 4, the District I serve as your county supervisor, one question I received from the people of Delano was what I was going to do about the homeless problem. It was a great question, one of many issues that required attention. I am happy to say we’ve come a long way in dealing with this issue, and I wanted to share some very exciting news related to that progress.
After that question, my staff mobilized an ad hoc committee, the Delano Homeless Collaborative, and that group has been meeting, both formally and informally, since late 2018 to work toward understanding the issue and finding solutions. We’ve recently opened a Recovery Station in Delano, we’ve used a motel voucher program to put some homeless people into hotels for a few nights, we’ve supported food banks and we’ve participated in “point-in-time” census counts of the homeless to get a sense of how many people might be homeless in Delano.
Your community has risen to the challenge and been wonderful partners in this effort. One day, one of our collaborative members, Mike Gutierrez, executive director of the Delano Association for the Developmentally Disabled (DADD), suggested that one of his facilities could be used as a place for the homeless to get a break from the elements, to get a shower, a meal, help, make a connection and a dose of normalcy in their not-so-normal world. The DADD Board of Directors were unanimously supportive of that concept.
That was a transformative moment for our effort, as it led to serious discussions with Flood Ministries, the agency that does outreach to the homeless population in Delano. Jim Wheeler, the executive director, started realizing that the best way to do outreach, the most effective way to serve the homeless population, is by getting them to come to us, rather than for his staff to go out to the fields and alleys to find them. Jim proposed a navigation center, now being identified as a safe sleep center too, and together, we have worked to find the possible funding sources to make this a reality.
This week, I am happy to report that we have been awarded $250,000 from the state, as well as another $152,000 from a federal funding source, which means that this Navigation/Safe Sleep Center can become a reality. There’s still a lot of work to do, and more money is needed, but to my friends in Delano, I want to stress that this is an opportunity to make serious inroads into solving the problem of homelessness in Delano without (so far) a penny of the city of Delano’s money! While other communities, in particular, Bakersfield, are spending fortunes to manage their homeless problem, we have a chance to solve our problem in Delano at a fraction of the cost and without the neighborhood issues that have plagued other communities.
During our PIT counts, when we counted about 70 homeless individuals (there’s more we didn’t count), we learned a lot about the homeless in Delano. They are from Delano, and they consider Delano home, even if they are homeless. They don’t want to go somewhere else, and they are not from somewhere else. The people we plan to serve at the Navigation Center will be our people, our neighbors, our relatives, our citizens. “There but by the grace of God go I” is so relevant here, especially with COVID-19 creating havoc in our world.
Delano needs a facility to serve its population, and to be clear, this facility is not a shelter, nor will it fix the problem for everyone. It is a place where the homeless can come each evening, and leave each morning, and for a while, they can get rest, and they can get connected to service providers, and they can see normalcy, and some will be restored to normalcy because of this effort.
Flood Ministries has put together a “Good Neighbor Plan” that will ensure the surrounding area and businesses will be improved as a result of this effort. Your streets will be cleaner and safer than they are now. Your police will have to spend less time than they do now in dealing with the homeless. Other programs, like Shari Rightmer’s in Taft, have learned to mobilize their homeless population to do good in their community and here in Delano we will do the same.
Your City Council, city manager, and police chief are supportive of this effort, as they know that to do nothing is not OK. But we need the community’s support too. The funding we have will only go so far, and if we don’t get volunteer help from the community, especially the faith-based community, the cost of operating this facility increases, and our funds decrease, dramatically. At Saint Vincent de Paul Day Facility in Bakersfield, faith-based groups volunteer to staff this facility on weekends, lowering costs while they fulfill their mission to serve those in need. We need to do something like that here. We need the community to support their own, and to stand with us in helping these people get back on their feet.
Finally, some of you want to donate, you want to give money to help the homeless, but you are afraid of what they may do with your donation. A donation to this effort, a donation to Flood Ministries in support of this effort, ensures your donation goes to serve the homeless in the way you intended, in the way that best gives them the opportunity to get back on their feet.
It’s been a pleasure to see this effort come this far from where we were two years ago. And while there’s still much work to do, I thought it important in these difficult times to show you that good things are still happening, and that we are still working to improve your community. Feel free to email us at district4@kerncounty.com or call at 661-868-3680.
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
