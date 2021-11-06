COUCH'S CORNER: Make sure to have your say on county redistricting

The county of Kern is requesting input from the public on selecting the new district map for supervisorial districts. Redistricting is the process of redrawing state, local, and congressional electoral districts in response to new census data, to ensure that the districts have equal numbers of people.
Kern County conducted workshops and public hearings from April through October, with combined in-person meeting and remote attendance options. At the most recent public hearing, on Oct. 26, the county’s demographic consultant presented four initial draft maps, including one map created by a community interest group.
On Monday, Nov. 8, at 6:00 p.m., another public hearing is scheduled in the Board of Supervisors chambers to discuss the draft maps and receive public testimony. At that meeting the Board of Supervisors could select final maps to be considered and adopted the following week on Nov. 16 at 3:00 p.m. If the board decides to request additional refinement of the draft maps at either the Nov. 8 or Nov. 16 meetings, the process will continue, but the Board of Supervisors must adopt a final map no later than Dec. 15. Maps being considered for adoption by the Board of Supervisors will be published on the county’s redistricting website.
I encourage the residents of District 4 to get involved and engage with the process. As a final map could be adopted as early as Nov. 16, your input is needed now!
The redistricting process is governed by the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965 and Division 21 of the California Elections Code. In California, cities and counties are required to provide outreach to communities and allow the public to provide input on the placement of boundaries and on proposed boundary maps. Assembly Bill 849 amended the state elections code and provides the specific hearing procedures local governments are required to abide by to encourage public participation in the redistricting process. The delicate process helps ensure district boundaries follow federal and state laws. The supervisorial maps are reviewed every ten years to account for population changes presented in the U.S. Census data.
From www.kerncounty.com you can find the green circle that says “redistricting” and gain access to various pages dedicated to redistricting. You can also get there at www.kerncounty.com/government/2021-redistricting-menu. This website will continue to be updated. Also, the webpage is in English and Spanish. Recordings of previous meetings are on the site to access anytime.
On the webpage, you will find the software mapping tool DistrictR. This user-friendly interactive tool allows people to draw proposed boundaries and communities of interest. Furthermore, maps can be scanned and submitted to redistricting@kerncounty.com or dropped off at any Kern County Library during their regularly scheduled hours of operation. Redistricting is how we make sure our voices are represented equally.
If you have any questions about this or any District 4 matter, don’t hesitate to contact us at 661-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com. Have a safe week.
