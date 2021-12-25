COUCH'S CORNER: Make memories of good times this Christmas

Merry Christmas to all of you in District 4 and throughout Kern County. I truly hope all of you are able to share this day with friends and family and personally feel the joy of this holiday season.
As for me, I am just thankful for this opportunity to be able to share with you these tidings of joy and good will. Thanks to The Californian for giving me this space to do Couch’s Corner today and year-round. It wasn’t always this way.
A few years ago, an editor for the Delano Record asked our office if we wanted to write a weekly article for District 4 activities in Delano, and we were happy for the opportunity to do that. When the Delano Record (whose parent company is The Californian) stopped printing their edition and consolidated it into the Saturday edition of The Californian, our Couch’s Corner went with that, and now we get to write a weekly article that ends up in the Saturday paper. I’m thankful for that.
Recognizing that some might see that these articles as an opportunity to be political, I’ve endeavored to keep politics out of this completely and to give you a weekly update of a non-political nature. Again, I’m thankful just to get the chance to shed a little light on what’s happening in our district and to share stories of good tidings from my merry constituents.
So today, as Couch’s Corner is featured on this Christmas Day in The Californian, let me likewise encourage you to keep politics out of your holiday celebrations. Let’s enjoy each other, all of us, all together, without regard to those things that might seem to divide us.
We’ve all been given the gift of each other. Let’s cherish that and savor that. As we enjoy time together with family and friends, as we sit across the dinner table from some who may have different opinions on some subjects, let’s remember to keep politics out of it.
If we are to have these conversations, let’s remember to respect those with different opinions. Please, no storming out the room, no raising our voices in anger, no throwing the mashed potatoes at grandma. And if you figure out how to do all that, teach me! Seriously, we have a finite number of Christmases together. These times to be together don’t last forever, so let’s make memories of good times and happiness.
That’s my Couch’s Corner Christmas card to all of you. If you have any questions about any District 4 matter, don’t hesitate to call us at 661-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com. Merry Christmas all, and to all a Happy New Year!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.