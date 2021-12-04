COUCH'S CORNER: Luncheon brings city together, provides true meaning of Thanksgiving

The third annual Delano Community Thanksgiving Luncheon took place on Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tony’s Firehouse Grill. The stay-in-vehicle event asked drivers to exit Cecil Avenue near Starbucks on Glenwood Street and proceed north to the Firehouse Grill. Approximately 80 volunteers served the takeout lunches to the vehicles lined up on Glenwood Street.
Back in 1986, two community-minded individuals, the late Anthony (Tony) Martinez and the former Delano car dealer Dalip Singh, wanted to provide a Thanksgiving dinner for anyone who needed a wonderfully cooked free Thanksgiving meal. That tradition lasted for about 30 years.
Many groups joined in on this beautiful event in later years until there was a three-year hiatus. Singh met with Anthony Martinez Jr. at his father’s funeral and wanted to help bring back the tradition. The event was restarted on Thanksgiving Day in 2019 in honor of Tony Martinez.
This year under the leadership of luncheon chairperson Art Armendariz, Anthony Martinez Jr. ordered 80 turkeys in boxes weighing 1,000 pounds to be served along with mashed potatoes and gravy provided by the Delano Union School District, stuffing and green beans prepared by the Delano Joint Union High School District food services, and pumpkin pies furnished by the Delano Community Alliance. Adventist Health Delano handled tents and tables. Martinez said the cooks prepared 1,500 meals.
Some 80 volunteers gave up their Thanksgiving Day morning to prep and prepare 1,500 plates. These volunteers were coordinated by Claribel Gutierrez. The meals were also distributed to the retirement villages, the homeless and senior citizens who were unable to go through the drive-thru service.
This would not have taken place had it not been for the following wonderful sponsors unselfishly donating cash and products required for this event. They included Tony’s Firehouse Grill, Delano Joint Union High School District, Delano Union School District, Adventist Health Delano, Delano Community Alliance, DADD, Century 21 – Jordan-Link & Co., Delano Harvest Holidays, City of Delano, Kiwanis, Delano Life, Soroptimist International of Delano, Pantomime Kyx DJ, Clinica Sierra Vista and Delano Chamber of Commerce.
As District 4 supervisor, I will continue to support this type of community-wide event bringing the city and the citizens together to provide the true meaning of Thanksgiving.
If you have any questions about this or any District 4 matter, don’t hesitate to contact us at district4@kerncounty.com or at 661-868-3680. Have a safe week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.