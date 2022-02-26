COUCH'S CORNER: Law enforcement to talk community policing at event

On March 8 at 7 p.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office Crime Prevention Specialist Lorie Meza will speak at the Old Courthouse Building in Wasco, 810 8th Street. She will be discussing community-oriented policing to members of the community. I will be joining her to speak at this event. The district attorney, Cynthia Zimmer, has been invited as well. Representatives from the Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office will also be there to speak.
With the recent shooting in Wasco on Feb. 16, and the uptick in serious crimes in general, the public has a right to be concerned about what we can do to prevent these crimes from occurring.
Community-oriented policing is a collaborative concept that is meant to unite law enforcement and the community it protects. With this tool, you become the eyes and ears for each other, and once a community is engaged in their own safety, criminals look elsewhere to find easier targets. By watching out for each other, you’ve done your part in protecting each other and yourself.
I’ve too often heard people are afraid to report crime, but rest assured, your local law enforcement is sworn to protect and serve. When criminals think that victims and neighbors are afraid to get involved, they become emboldened. So if you see a crime taking place, please call 911.
Community-oriented policing includes the practice of Neighborhood Watch. Neighborhood Watch is run through KCSO’s Crime Prevention Unit. The KCSO Crime Prevention Unit exists to serve you. They provide services to the entire county that are intended to reduce crime and improve the quality of life through mutually beneficial partnerships will all the county’s communities.
Increased safety through awareness is the primary function of the unit. They offer safety programs, presentations, resources, public events and so much more. Their goal, as KCSO’s community liaison, is to initiate an open dialogue with all members of the community. They are dedicated to educating the public on how to safely take steps that improve security of neighborhoods and businesses by appearing less desirable to criminals, making them more resistant to crime and, ultimately, enhancing the safety, security and quality of life for the residents and visitors of Kern County. For more information, contact them at 661-391-7559.
Another way for you to get involved is through the Citizen’s Service Unit. CSUs, as they are called, are volunteers that have passed through the sheriff’s screening process. Once approved, they assist deputies with a variety of tasks. This allows deputies to focus on investigations and makes them more available to respond to calls. They are a great group of people. Those who volunteer for this can get engaged in their community and support law enforcement at the same time.
If you have any questions about this or any District 4 matter, don’t hesitate to call us at 661-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com. Have a safe week.
