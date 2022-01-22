COUCH'S CORNER: Laborers of the Harvest serves as model for helping homeless, hungry

This past week, I went down to Taft to see some old friends and make some new ones. Taft used to be in District 4 before redistricting, so it was like coming home again.
The event I attended in Taft was commemorating the work of the initial Laborers of the Harvest Food Pantry. A lot of the original members have already passed away, so it was great that Laborers of the Harvest saw it as appropriate to honor these original members and look at the legacy they have created.
As you get older, you think about legacy, what you leave behind, and you wonder what will we leave behind after we have left. So it was great that Shari Rightmer, current executive director of LOTH, saw fit to honor these individuals.
Founded in 1986, before food banks were as prevalent, LOTH went about feeding the hungry and gleaning food before state laws mandated it and before COVID made them necessary. They just did it back then because it was the right thing to do. People like Mike and Becky Long, Bob Brown, Sam White and so many others that I can’t list here put forth the time to make something happen. It was a labor of love and a good work trying to get food to the hungry and the poor.
The work continues to this day. A couple of years ago, the original members were growing weary, and that’s when Shari Rightmer swooped in and said she could help. Shortly thereafter, the original Laborers of the Harvest group ceded LOTH to Shari’s group and went on their retirement ways.
Shari combined her two not-for-profits, the Shar-On organization, a program that serves the homeless in Taft, with LOTH, the Taft food bank, and the result is this innovative approach to dealing with both homelessness and food insecurity. Her homeless volunteer to run the food bank, and as a result these homeless have found purpose and purposeful living, which is probably the best solution to solving the problem of homelessness anywhere.
The homeless that participate in LOTH serve their community. Those agencies and jurisdictions that keep pumping more money into solutions for homelessness that don’t restore the individual to purposeful living should take a closer look at LOTH’s purposeful living model, a model that hasn’t spend a dime of federal and state dollars yet begins to solve the problems that actually led to the homelessness in the first place.
Kudos to Shari and the original members for their work building something. Here’s where legacy kicks in. Their efforts and hard work through the years has paid off and continues to pay off. Their work was not in vain. The Taft model is being developed as a model to serve the homeless and the hungry throughout Kern County’s rural communities.
My office has been very supportive of this model and has worked closely with Shari and the original members to begin the process of replicating it in other rural communities. We have worked closely with other county stakeholders and other government agencies to fund these efforts and to take advantage of programs and funding available to build this model throughout Kern County. Already, we have a building in Arvin identified and a team in Arvin that can replicate this transformational program. And as we build and gain traction, we will move forward into some additional communities.
But we stand on the shoulders of those who started this a long time ago, those who gave their time and money to make sure the hungry of Taft were fed when no one was even paying attention. We stand on the shoulders of Mike and Becky Long, Bob Brown, who is no longer with us, and Sam White, who has also passed away, who just worked hard and may never have imagined the legacy they created. You original members, and Shari, you and yours too — you did this, created this legacy that will still be here long after we are long gone. For that, we thank you.
If you have any questions about this or any District 4 matter, don’t hesitate to contact us at district4@kerncounty.com or call at 661-868-3680. Have a safe week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.