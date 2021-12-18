COUCH'S CORNER: Kern's rural communities finally getting the attention they need

On Dec. 2, a group of Arvin stakeholders collaborating to find solutions to homelessness in Arvin and Lamont met to discuss the siting of a recently funded Arvin Navigation Center.
Now collaboration is probably the most overused word in the English language among government officials. Everything is a collaboration, to hear some tell it, and that’s not a bad thing. Too often this can be just lip service, but in Arvin, take a look at the level of collaboration that’s occurring to find solutions to both communities’ problems with homelessness and food insecurity.
We had a community stakeholder meeting in October of last year and identified key participants. Grant funds were applied for by the city of Arvin, and received, but in the meantime, plans were developing to find a location, an operator, and some additional services. In those discussions, it was determined that more food distribution for the poor in Arvin was also needed and so another collaborator, Laborers of the Harvest from Taft, set up additional food distribution in Arvin.
Meanwhile, our office was able to make the old Kern County Public Health Building available for use, saving a lot of money and time. The city of Arvin found an operator, Flood Ministries, and an administrator, Self-Help Enterprises, who can help with business processes associated with this project. Through collaboration with Laborers of the Harvest, the City of Arvin, Flood and the county, we were able to add into the concept more frequent food distribution too, all at the same location.
Now much more work needs to be done, but the building blocks of something profound has been laid. The homeless of Arvin and Lamont, who due to their rural location have had limited help available, will soon have navigation center services available through Flood Ministries, the type of help that can bring some of the community’s homeless out of homelessness and into housing and other long-term solutions.
Flood is already operating a navigation center in Delano, with great effect, thanks to a similar collaboration. Keep in mind that prior to Delano’s Navigation Center, very limited services were available for the homeless in the rural communities. Now the rural communities are getting some of the attention and services they have needed.
I’m proud to say these collaborations, of which my District 4 office has been the catalyst, are producing great results in terms of finding funding, helping the homeless and developing innovative solutions.
In addition, the community of Arvin and Lamont will also now have regular, healthier and more frequent food distribution services available through Laborers of the Harvest, more than the once-a-month bulk program currently available. This food distribution will include free fresh foods, gleaned from local grocery stores and schools, helping those who may not have access to fresh vegetables a chance to improve personal health outcomes through healthy eating. And through this synergy, Arvin’s homeless may find purposeful activity, through volunteering to help in the food bank program.
This kind of purposeful activity has restored the lives of many of those homeless in Taft, where Laborers of the Harvest has employed a similar model. Through this collaboration they can now do the same for the homeless in Arvin, all while feeding the hungry of Arvin and Lamont. And through other ongoing collaborations, some of these volunteers will end up getting paid, further raising the tangible outcomes of these collaborations. It's these types of collaborations that my office seeks to create, and with these types of collaborations, the sky is the limit.
I know it’s a lot to take in. Much has been done, but there’s much more work to be done to make this a reality. Already, new funding is anticipated that will help build this into a model program that we will try to recreate throughout Kern County. Come join the effort if you’d like. We’re always looking for those who truly want to collaborate to make things better.
If you have any questions about this or any District 4 matter, don’t hesitate to contact our office at 661-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com. Have a safe week.
