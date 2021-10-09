COUCH'S CORNER: Kern’s deadly rural roads

I recently read an article by Jenni Bergal (www.pewtrusts.org) on how deadly crashes on rural roads are prompting new safety efforts in the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill being debated in Washington, D.C. The article, although written to a national audience, had relevance for Kern’s rural road system.
The summer of 2021 was one of the deadliest seen on our rural highways. According to officer Andrew Johnson of the CHP Substation in Buttonwillow, “last June we had close to one year’s worth of fatalities in one month.” The substation serves rural west Kern.
In June 2021, west Kern saw eight fatal accidents on rural roads when they normally see 12 to 15 a year. And this was NOT due to the tragic multi-passenger van accidents we too often see. No, on June 27 alone, three fatalities occurred at three different locations. One of those unfortunately was Michael Thomas Mayfield, age 22, of Taft, who was involved in a collision with a semi-truck on Highway 33 at Lokern Road.
My sincerest, heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends as well as the surviving truck driver who was not at fault. Unfortunately, Mr. Mayfield, as Bergal points out, was one of more than 16,000 people a year nationwide who die in crashes on rural roads. Many transportation studies indicate that our rural roads need to be made safer.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has found that traffic fatalities in urban areas increasingly involve more vulnerable pedestrians and bicyclists. But nearly half of the more than 36,000 traffic fatalities in the U.S. each year occur on rural roads, even though only about 20 percent of the population is rural.
In 2019, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety reported the fatality rate on rural roads was nearly double the urban rate, even with the increase in bike and pedestrian incidents. And as indicated by this past summer, the rural highway fatality rate appears to be growing in Kern County.
The higher fatalities are caused by a combination of higher speeds, narrow shoulders, unsafe passing and lack of lighting. In addition, NHTSA reports that 58 percent of drivers in rural areas died on the way to hospitals compared with 41 percent in urban areas.
According to a May 2020 report from TRIP, a transportation research nonprofit, 90 percent of rural traffic fatalities occur on two-lane roads like the one Mr. Mayfield was traveling. Rumble strips, shoulders, passing lanes, safety widenings and traffic calming roundabouts might have helped prevent his death.
Improving safety on Highway 33 and more than 20 other two-lane rural roads in Kern is needed. The federal infrastructure bill funds a rural road safety improvement program that includes $300 million for high-risk rural roads, a good start but a fraction of what is needed. Prioritizing rural road safety helps rural disadvantaged communities that use these roads the most while helping all our family and friends come home safely.
For Jenni Bergal’s full article go to: https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/blogs/stateline/2021/08/17/deadly-crashes-on-rural-roads-prompt-new-safety-efforts.
If you have any questions about this or any District 4 matter, don’t hesitate to contact us at 661-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com. Have a safe week.
