Every day, Kern County health officials focus on mitigating the spread of COVID-19. During this difficult time, the mental and physical health of our community members has been adversely affected by the virus. While the county continues to implement efforts to contain the transmission of the virus, our county departments provide services that are essential to the health and safety of our family and neighbors.
As your county supervisor, I work to ensure mental health services are prevalent in our community. Furthermore, my staff and I partnered with county health officials to ensure underserved communities receive adequate resources. In collaboration with Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services (BHRS) Director Bill Walker, we helped to deliver the Delano Recovery Station, a new voluntary sobering program, that began operating on June 16.
BHRS uses evidence-based approaches to mental health and substance abuse. Kern BHRS assures substance abuse services are available to the public through inpatient and outpatient care, intervention and detoxification. Also, the department provides behavioral health services to the public either directly or through a contracted provider. Crisis services are an important component of Kern BHRS because staff provide a reassuring voice to individuals who are feeling overwhelmed and in urgent need of crisis counseling. Specifically, the mobile evaluation team (MET) works on the frontline to keep communities safe.
When law enforcement encounters an individual with behavioral health concerns, officers dispatch MET staff to the location of the individual in order to provide immediate intervention. For example, when Delano Police identify someone experiencing a mental health crisis, they can dispatch MET to the scene. MET will then use their behavioral health experience to counsel the individual and recommend voluntary options to improve their well-being such as admitting themselves into the Delano Recovery Station to detox from illegal substances. This is not a self-referral or walk-in service. Individuals in need of the services of the Recovery Station will be screened and transported to the program by partner agencies including law enforcement and MET.
Due to law enforcement agencies working closely with MET, mental health crises in the community are deescalated and staff are able to connect individuals to community resources that aim to improve the lives of those struggling with behavioral health concerns. Also, MET provides voluntary and involuntary assessments for psychiatric hospitalizations in an effort to maintain the safety of those members in our community who may be a danger to themselves and the general public.
Although COVID-19 has forced the state to focus on public health restrictions, I’m pleased with MET for continuing to make a positive impact on the community while practicing safety guidelines. Notably, MET provides peace officers with crisis intervention training so they can acquire de-escalation tactics that assist officers with dangerous encounters that can be resolved through strategies that don’t include violence.
Special thanks to Walker and BHRS System Administrator Tonya Mann for staying committed to the success of MET and the positive collaboration with our law enforcement agencies in District 4.
Despite these difficult times, positive developments continue happening in our district. Feel free to contact us at district4@kerncounty.com or call us at 661-868-3680 if you have any questions. Have a safe week.
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
