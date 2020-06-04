If you are like me, you peek at the county’s COVID-19 dashboard regularly to see how we are doing as a county in managing the pandemic. Much harder to see in that data is how we are doing in District 4, so I thought this week we’d break out some numbers from the website on how we as a district are doing.
The following provides statistics relevant to District 4 communities at the time of this writing:
Arvin
- Total cases: 90
- Recovered: 64
- Population: 22,471
- Percentage of positive cases from total population: 0.4 percent
Buttonwillow
- Total cases: 0
- Recovered: 0
- Population: 2,044
- Percentage of positive cases from total population: 0 percent
Delano
- Total cases: 89
- Recovered: 46
- Population: 55,845
- Percentage of positive cases from total population: 0.16 percent
Lamont
- Total cases: 120
- Recovered: 94
- Population: 16,969
- Percentage of positive cases from total population: 0.71 percent
Lost Hills
- Total cases: 11
- Recovered: 10
- Population: 2,264
- Percentage of positive cases from total population: 0.48 percent
McFarland
- Total cases: 13
- Recovered: 9
- Population: 15,523
- Percentage of positive cases from total population: 0.08 percent
McKittrick
- Total cases: 0
- Recovered: 0
- Population: 243
- Percentage of positive cases from total population: 0 percent
Shafter
- Total cases: 40
- Recovered: 34
- Population: 20,710
- Percentage of positive cases from total population: 0.19 percent
Wasco
- Total cases: 43
- Recovered: 32
- Population: 27,552
- Percentage of positive cases from total population: 0.16 percent
Kern County
- Total cases: 2,250
- Recovered: 1,467
- Population: 900,202
- Percentage of positive cases from total population: 0.25 percent
This data is useful. It shows that three District 4 communities – Lamont, Arvin and Lost Hills – have significantly higher rates of positive test cases than the rest of the county. As Kern County advances through California’s four-stage plan for reversing the stay-at-home order, maintaining testing capacity remains a priority. Ramping up COVID-19 testing helps us to know where to prioritize our resources. Testing assists health care professionals determine how aggressively to fight the virus. Improved testing capacity helps public health officials quickly isolate community members exposed to the virus.
Based on the data above, I have asked our Public Health Department to add a testing site in Lamont, where the percentage of positive cases is highest. Kern County began combatting the virus with only one testing site and now we have 10 throughout the region. Four of the testing sites are state provided and six sites are county provided. While the state-provided sites only test individuals with symptoms, county-provided sites do not have screening criteria.
While data can be misleading, I think it is safe to conclude that not only do the Lamont, Arvin and Lost Hills communities need testing, they also need to understand the risk is present in their communities and to take the steps to protect themselves and others. Wash your hands, keep a safe distance, wear a mask, use hand sanitizer, stay home if you don’t feel well or if you are high risk. These are some of the things we should be doing wherever we live but especially do in the communities hardest hit.
Visit https://www.kerncounty.com/government/covid-19-testing-sites to find a coronavirus testing site near you. If you want to see how your zip code is doing, go to the interactive GIS map and find your numbers. It may help you decide how best to protect yourself and your family.
Please feel free to contact us at district4@kerncounty.com or at 661-868-3680 if you have any questions or concerns. Have a safe week.
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
