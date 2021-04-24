Couch's Corner: Homelessness is a problem for everyone

Homelessness is everyone’s problem. It’s a problem for the police departments and health care providers, who have to spend time and tax money dealing with desperate people’s lives and their daily crises on the street. It’s a problem for shop owners, who have to deal with the homeless and their waste and trash on their sidewalks and in front of their businesses. It’s a problem for the families of those homeless, as there can be no peace for the family when a family member is in torment. It’s a problem for local governments, as managing this problem is a choice between wanting the problem to go away and wanting to be humane. It’s a problem for the homeless themselves, as their life has tumbled into this abyss of mental illness, isolation, drug abuse, hopelessness and despair.
It's everyone’s problem, so this past week the city of Delano held two town hall meetings to get everyone’s input on a proposed navigation center in Delano. While the majority of callers identified the need to do something to alleviate this problem, not everyone agreed with the current plan, as it has been developed by a group of us stakeholders working together. Let me give you some history.
In 2018, when Delano became part of District 4 after redistricting, the Delano homeless problem became my problem too. I heard the community as they approached me and shared their concerns about this. One of my first acts was to assemble a local group with concerned stakeholders from the Delano community, along with some key agencies from the county and the Bakersfield Kern Regional Collaborative, and we went to work, marshaling the resources of the county, the BKRHC and the community to find possible solutions. Over the course of two years, we met with these stakeholders, which included the city of Delano Police Department, city staff and council members.
We went out with several teams to count the community’s homeless and brought a plan to create a navigation center to the city of Delano for their consideration. We secured around $800,000 in funds from various sources, (none from the city of Delano). We found, in Flood Ministries, an experienced operator to run this center, and we found a facility that would allow us to get started in dealing with this problem.
We walked the streets and spoke with the neighbors of this proposed navigation center at 531 High St. (a DADD — Delano Association for Developmentally Disabled facility by day). While we were at it, we were able to add the Delano Recovery Station for those with acute substance abuse and mental health crises as part of our solution, which opened a few months ago, and we pressed forward to open our facility as quickly as possible.
A navigation center is not a shelter. It is a place where the homeless can be connected to services such as counseling, housing, health care, etc. Flood Ministries has worked hard to develop assurances to the community in the form of a Good Neighbor Plan, a security plan, a budget and a sanitation schedule that can keep the DADD clients safe during the day. After DADD clients leave and the facility closes, at night we can give Delano’s homeless population a chance to rest, get a cup of coffee, talk with professionals from various agencies, or just a friend, and start the process of navigating their lives back to a good place. The local faith-based community has stepped forward with a desire to serve and minister. Even some of the clients of DADD have stated that they would like to help.
It’s not a perfect solution. If there were perfect solutions to homelessness, there’d be no homeless. As in all matters, someone will be unhappy with this solution. At the town hall meetings held this past week, we heard from those and those with concerns. The primary concern voiced was that this location isn’t ideal. It is used during the day for vulnerable disabled clients. Because the navigation center operation has to shut down every night, the homeless might be leaving from there with no clear place to go. Some asked, might there be better locations in the area that might be available to use instead of this facility — in particular the city’s armory? We listened to all of these and more questions and comments. My congratulations to the City Council for soliciting citizen input.
The loose-knit group of stakeholders, called the Delano Homeless Collaborative, welcome this input. We would have preferred the armory as the temporary location to make a navigation center because this facility is superior in design and purpose for the care of the homeless. Other armories in California have been used for this purpose.
Jim Wheeler, Flood Ministries Executive Director, who will be managing this program, has operated armories as homeless facilities before, but at the time the city stated that they had other uses in mind. Maybe after the town hall, the city of Delano might reconsider the use of the armory, on a temporary basis, as the preferred site for the Delano Navigation Center. I say temporary because a longer-term solution is already being worked on. We are already looking for funding and locations where the homeless of Delano can be helped to get back on their feet and into housing. We will not rest until these more permanent solutions can be established. These solutions that won’t make the problem go away, but will make them considerably more manageable.
Homelessness is everyone’s problem. In Delano, we have a temporary solution now and a longer-term solution — I hope soon. It’s not perfect, but it is dramatically better than the status quo. The status quo is chaos and frustration every day on the streets of Delano. This imperfect plan gives us a place upon which to build.
Already, more funds are being sought, and more permanent locations are being identified, but this takes time. In the meantime, we have the foundation right now, that started with DADD offering one of their buildings at night, so we could get those people some help. I commend Mike Gutierrez, the Director of DADD, for being able to think outside the box and make one of his facilities available, in the evening, even temporarily, so we could start the ball rolling toward a more permanent solution. And I ask all those who have concerns to voice those concerns but to recognize this is a team effort. All of us have to be willing to give a little to get to where we are going.
I was especially moved that some of the clients of DADD, those who have struggled their whole lives with disabilities, asked how they could help us serve the homeless at their facility at night. If those who have suffered their whole lives are willing to help, maybe we all could learn a little something from them.
Let’s work together to assist those in need become self-sufficient while keeping our streets safe in Delano. If you have any questions about this or any District 4 matter, feel free to contact us at district4@kerncounty.com or call at 661-868-3680. Thanks and have a safe week.
