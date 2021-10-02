COUCH'S CORNER: Great progress made in goal to 'finish 46'

This past week on Sept. 30 was the 66th anniversary of the fatal crash that killed James Dean on Highway 46. For those of you who remember, James Dean was an icon of the film industry and a bit of a folk hero. Between Paso Robles and Kern County, memorials to his life and his tragic accident dot the way. Having just passed through Bakersfield, the 24-year-old actor was driving a Porsche to a racing event in Salinas when another driver turned in front of him in Cholame on 46.
With his death, he became a legend, but perhaps the most lasting memorial to his tragic death is the work being done to finally make this road safe. The two-lane highway that resulted in Dean’s death was once known as "Blood Alley" for the large number of vehicle incidents, mainly head-on collisions, among the high volume of commuters, truck drivers and tourists. Between 2000 and 2010, a total of 38 people were killed. Movements to “fix 46” have been underway since the 1980s. I am happy to say that we have made great progress toward this goal to “finish 46” with just a few stretches left where it needs to be widened to four lanes.
Many of us take this drive to the Central Coast and have taken it for years. We can see with our own eyes how much safer it is to travel. Long lines backed up behind slow-moving traffic and drivers attempting dangerous passes is becoming a thing of the past. In Kern County, the last stretch of two-lane highway conversion is happening as we speak, in and around the town of Lost Hills.
What we don’t see as we drive down this much-improved highway is the work that went into fixing 46. In Kern County, our local Kern Council of Government (Kern COG), of which I am a board member, has been working hard for years to secure the funding needed for this project. The same is true in San Luis Obispo County. Together, and in conjunction with federal and state highway officials, we have cobbled together the funding components, albeit a little at a time, to finally make this road so much safer and easier to drive.
Finishing 46, and the near completion of Highway 58 through Bakersfield, along with other related projects, not only makes us safer, it positions Kern County to be the hub of transportation systems for generations, with a resulting economic benefit. It is this kind of long-term planning that organizations like our Kern Council of Governments do that will make Kern County a vital center of commerce. And when we want to get out of the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, it will be comforting to know that it is a safe drive on 46 to the coast.
If you have any questions about this or any District 4 matter, don’t hesitate to contact us at 661-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com. Have a safe week.
