COUCH'S CORNER: Grants will bring exciting improvements to Kern parks

This week I am thrilled to announce that the County of Kern has been awarded more than $9 million in Clean California grant funding to renovate three of our county’s parks. A recent study found 83 percent of adults believe parks and open spaces are essential to their mental and physical well-being. It's clear that quality parks can enhance quality of life.
The improvements have specific elements designed to inspire families, youth and seniors to improve their health and provide a safe, clean and secure public setting for all users. The California Department of Transportation developed the Clean California Local Grant Program to help communities beautify and improve local streets and roads, tribal lands, parks, pathways, and transit centers to clean and enhance public spaces.
These funds will provide exciting enhancements including shade structures, LED lighting for public safety and security, a new restroom, ADA compliant walking paths, age-appropriate children’s play equipment, renovation of a worn soccer field, sustainable landscaping, irrigation features, installation of a new amphitheater, and a Unity Mural by local artists.
In East Bakersfield, more than $4 million was awarded to Heritage Park. These funds will provide much needed improvements, including shade structures, LED-lighting for public safety and security, a new restroom, walking paths (ADA compliant), age-appropriate children’s play equipment, renovation of a worn soccer field, sustainable landscaping, irrigation features, installation of a new amphitheater, and a Unity Mural by local artists. Additionally, more than $3 million (with no county match) was awarded to Mojave East Park.
Finally, more than $2 million was awarded to Lost Hills Park, including $400,000 of project costs committed by Wonderful. This beautification project will include the installation of five new state-of-the-art play facilities to enhance the health and wellness of all age groups, including ADA compliant sidewalks and accessible-compliant pour-in-place surfacing for play areas.
I would also like to thank our county staff and community partners such as the Wonderful Company for their efforts in improving our county residents' lives.
As a reminder, on March 8 at 7 p.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office Crime Prevention Specialist Lorie Meza will speak at the Old Courthouse Building in Wasco, 810 8th Street. She will discuss community-oriented policing to members of the community. I will be joining her to speak at this event. The district attorney, Cynthia Zimmer, has been invited as well. Representatives from the Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office will also be there to speak.
If you have any questions about this or any District 4 matter, don’t hesitate to call us at 661-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com. Have a safe week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.