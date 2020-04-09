These last few weeks, I’ve discussed with you the all-hands approach the county is taking to combat COVID-19 with the goal to keep you informed. I’m sure you are also keeping updated through the county’s website (www.kerncounty.com) on the latest developments, but I wanted to highlight a couple of items from this week’s pandemic response.
On March 31, the Board of Supervisors unanimously ratified a county public health emergency declaration. Ensuring our health care workers have the resources necessary to mitigate the virus is a top priority. Ratifying the public health emergency gives public health officials and county leadership the ability to implement a cohesive plan that reduces regulatory roadblocks to combat the virus. The ratification assists Kern to acquire monetary and tangible resources such as medical supplies from the state and federal government.
Although we do not have a definitive date when this pandemic will end, we do know that communities in District Four are resilient and will persevere. To ensure members of our community have food security during this unfortunate situation, our Kern County Emergency Operations Center has prioritized this as part of our emergency response. Schools have set up food distribution for students even while their doors are closed, and food banks have increased their frequency to provide residents a supply of nutritious food including fruits and vegetables.
Economic impacts of this pandemic have resulted in some people losing their jobs and their ability to feed their families. Grocery stores with long lines of customers and empty shelves deter our most vulnerable residents from getting the supplies they need. Food banks can assist residents to get the supplies they need during these hard times while avoiding close contact with others and potential exposure to the virus. As seniors are being asked to avoid grocery stores, food banks work to provide them food and hygienic items as well. Non-profit organizations such as the Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) assist the community daily by distributing food to alleviate hunger in our county. Especially during this crisis, CAPK Food Bank pushes forward to make sure everyone can get necessary food and supplies.
On April 2, CAPK Food Bank collaborated with Truth Church and the Shafter community to conduct their second COVID-19 food distribution in Shafter. I’m grateful for CAPK’s gracious efforts helping our community in this battle. The event was a success with volunteers distributing more than 350 emergency food boxes to residents in Shafter. Also, on April 3, CAPK Food Bank went to Buttonwillow to distribute food boxes to residents. Equipped with protective masks and gloves, volunteers worked hard to ensure the community received food and did not experience additional stress during this difficult time.
Now more than ever, we must unite and encourage community support for organizations such as CAPK. While we continue to maintain social distancing, let’s not forget to help our neighbors and protect the most vulnerable in our community including seniors. Other food banks have occurred or are being planned throughout our district. 2-1-1 Kern County, a program by CAPK, gives information and referral services to residents seeking community health and human services support. Call 2-1-1 or check the website (www.211kerncounty.org) for a list of food pantries and food distribution events in various communities throughout the district. Food banks continue to update information regarding hours of operation. In addition to CAPK, many churches and other community groups are organizing food distribution as well, even delivering food to your doorstep when you can’t due to self-quarantine.
In Delano on April 13, the First Assembly of God will be giving out food to residents in need between 4 and 7 p.m. at 2222 9th St. I hope to see you there. Much thanks to Claribel Gutierrez for her hard work year-round, not just during this disaster, keeping the hungry fed. In Arvin, City Councilmember Olivia Trujillo is partnering with the Arvin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and CAPK organizing a food drive on April 29 at DiGiorgio Park (at the corner of Franklin and Meyer) from 8 a.m. until the food runs out. Keep an eye out for more drives in your community as it seems like several organizations are out there trying to help make sure everyone has food.
If you have any questions, our office is working through this crisis and we can help you get your business with the county moving forward. Just call us at 661-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com. By working together, we will beat this virus and resume our lives. Be safe.
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
