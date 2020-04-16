The united effort between the community and county officials to bend the curve and combat COVID-19 continues to make substantial progress. The Board of Supervisors, Public Health officials and key county agencies work around the clock to ensure Kern County’s Emergency Operations Center functions at full capacity and that key stakeholders are updated on the county’s emergency preparedness. Also, the EOC is tasked with ensuring local hospitals are preparing for possible surges in patients.
Due to the resilience and community engagement displayed by the people of Kern County to overcome this hurdle, I am confident we will persevere through this pandemic. To fight this invisible enemy, we must stay home, practice social distancing and assist our most vulnerable residents to follow the guidelines implemented by the California Public Health Department and Center for Disease Control. Please stay at home unless you are going to the store for essential items, remain 6 feet apart from people while in public to promote social distancing and consistently wash your hands. Furthermore, the Kern County Public Health Department enforces these guidelines at a local level and ensures non-essential businesses are closed and abiding by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Executive Order N-33-20.
Last week, I discussed actions non-profit organizations and churches are taking to ensure the community receives food and other necessary supplies to assist during this time. The Community Action Partnership of Kern Food Bank supplies more than 150 food pantries and distribution sites including many in District 4, such as the Wasco Griffith Baptist Church, McFarland Resource Center and Delano Memorial Park. In addition, First Assembly Church of God in Delano and Arvin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in partnership with City Councilwoman Olivia Trujillo are organizing food banks to assist the community avoid food insecurity. Call 2-1-1 or check the website www.211kerncounty.org for a list of food pantries and food distribution events in various communities throughout the district. Food banks continue to update information regarding hours of operation.
The following is a list of CAPK food pantries in District 4:
- Arvin VFW, located at 1025 S. Derby St., is open 8 a.m. to noon the third Thursday of the month
- Buttonwillow Parks and Recreation Department, located at 131 1st St., is open from noon to 2 p.m. the third Friday of the month
- Delano Armory, located at 100 S. Lexington St., is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month
- Delano Community Connections, located at 1842 Norwalk St., is open from 9 to 11 a.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month
- Delano Olsen Rotary Village, located at 1635 Randolph St., is open from 9 to 11:30 a.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month
- Lamont Iglesia Monte Scion, located at 7617 Kearney Ave., is open from 7 to 11 a.m. the third Friday of the month
- Lost Hills Park and Recreation Building, located at Highway 46 at Lost Hills Boulevard, is open from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the third Friday of the month
- McFarland Mission De Jesus, located at 188 San Juan St., is open from 9 a.m. to noon the fourth Tuesday of the month
- Shafter CAPK Shafter Youth Center, located at 455 E. Euclid Ave., is open 11 a.m. to noon the fourth Thursday of the month
- Wasco Recreation and Parks District, located at 1280 Poplar Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to noon the fourth Thursday of the month.
If you have any questions, our office is working through this crisis and we can help you get your business with the county moving forward. Just call us at 661-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com. By working together, we will beat this virus and resume our lives. Be safe.
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
