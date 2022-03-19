COUCH'S CORNER: Fix to Prop 47 would address crime concerns

I’ve heard time and time again, and I share this concern with you, that public safety is of paramount importance and that the uptick in crime recently is of primary concern. This week, the Board of Supervisors took action in response to these concerns. Hopefully, other counties join us in an attempt to get the state to fix what many of us believe is a major reason for the uptick in crime in California, which is Proposition 47.
At this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, the board approved a letter to the California Assembly in support of Assembly Bill 1599, which would place a measure on the ballot that would repeal Proposition 47.
Prop 47’s title sounded nice. It was anything but. Known as the “Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Act,” its intent was to ensure that prison spending was focused on violent and serious offenses, to maximize alternatives to prison for “non-serious” crimes, and to invest the savings from fewer prisons into youth school programs, victim services, and mental health and drug treatment programs. Under Prop 47, thefts under $950 became misdemeanors and allowed those convicted of these drug and petty thefts to get their convictions reclassified as misdemeanors, thus keeping them out of prison.
But sometimes things don’t work out as hoped. Prop 47 has recently come under intense scrutiny amid a rash of smash-and-grab robberies and other brazen acts of thievery throughout California, including Kern County. We’ve all heard disturbing stories of thieves walking into stores and taking whatever they want and strolling out of the stores without fear of repercussion. Store owner and employees let them walk out, fearing the safety of their employees, and law enforcement has their hands tied too. Because Prop 47 has turned these crimes into misdemeanors, thieves do not fear consequences and the public feels helpless. Right now, the thieves have no fear of prosecution if they get caught. If caught, they get a ticket, requiring them to appear in court, and of course, they don’t.
The bill also places emphasis on caretakers of an elderly or a dependent adult, so that our vulnerable senior and disabled populations can be better protected. Although it is unlikely that this bill will serve as a panacea to recent increases in property crimes around the state and in Kern County, reducing the threshold for prosecuting crimes as felonies should be strongly considered as one of the tools to help.
We need to do more to keep people safe in our communities. Eliminating the “get out of jail free” pass is just one step. There’s more that needs to be done, like having more activities for our youth, making sure our law enforcement is well-funded and our officers trained and retained. We need to build trust in communities between the people and their local law enforcement, promote our mental health and substance abuse programs so that we can do better helping those who need help, and a host of other things. The Legislature and the governor need to be encouraged to help us and not hurt us. It’s time they hear from all of us what needs to be done to improve our public safety.
If you have any questions about this or any District 4 related matter, don’t hesitate to contact us at 661-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com. Have a safe week.
