Couch's Corner: Exciting ag project breaks ground near McFarland

By now, you know that I love seeing investment in our District 4 communities that create high-paying jobs, bring economic prosperity and build home-grown opportunities for our youth. So it is especially pleasing to me to announce an exciting new ag-based technology development near the community of McFarland.
Recently, I had the honor of attending the International Fruit Genetics groundbreaking ceremony to unveil Fruitworks/The IFG Discovery Center. The complex includes up to 150 planted acres of fruit varieties, 25,000 square feet of greenhouses, and 28,000 square feet of laboratory and support buildings. The site will serve as IFG’s global campus.
IFG is a breeder and licensor of new fruit varieties. Also, IFG is responsible for overseeing more than 300 patents and plant breeders’ rights and more than 2,300 trademarks globally. The company is famous for producing the cotton candy grapes that are seedless with a unique long lasting cotton candy flavor. IFG owns 45 fruit patents. As a matter of fact, IFG has 32 patented table grape varieties, licensed to more than 1061 table grape licensees.
As one of the world’s largest grape breeders, the intellectual property produced by IFG assists growers worldwide maintain quality fruit production despite negative externalities such as weather concerns. Also, the patents developed by IFG ensures Kern County remains a stronghold in agriculture production for decades to come.
At the ceremony, I met with the founders of IFG and the key leaders in the grapevine industry who are making a long-term investment in the economic growth of northern Kern County.
Jack Pandol Jr. started as a third generation Central Valley grower along with his father, uncles and cousins at Pandol Brothers. Jack emotionally recounted his grandparents' early work, developing new seeds in the living room of their home two generations ago. Jack started The Grapery in 1997, which is now renowned for bringing IFG’s cotton candy grape worldwide recognition.
Craig Stroller with his parents, Glen and Terrie Stoller, own and operate Sunridge Nurseries located in Bakersfield. Sunridge Nurseries Inc., founded in 1977, pioneered the development of scientific techniques and cultural practices in the grapevine nursery stock industry. The company became the largest supplier of grape stock in the country. Craig and his wife, Nancy, are also the owners of Sextant Wines in Paso Robles.
Furthermore, I was thrilled to meet world renowned plant breeder David Cain, who pioneered the special breeding techniques being utilized at the IFG facility in Delano to produce new varieties of cherries and seedless table grapes.
The more than $12 million invested in Fruitworks/IFG Discovery Center will result in the employment of several scientists and other professional administrative positions that make IFG’s mission statement a reality. These are high-paying jobs near McFarland. In addition to the 80 acres of test fields and vineyards already in Delano, the Discovery Center will further cement IFG’s footprint in Kern County’s Fourth District.
The Fruitworks/IFG Discovery Center encourages the next generation of leaders in the agriculture industry, such as the McFarland Future Farmers of America chapter, to develop the next intellectual patents that will further the production of quality fruit worldwide. When I hear lead plant breeder Chris Owens discuss the abundant opportunities for technological advancement at the new complex, I think of the employment opportunities for students in McFarland that have the same vision as Jack Pandol and the Stroller family.
Expect to see exciting new developments in agriculture that can help feed the world coming out of this project. Whether it be year-round cherries or ways to grow crops anywhere in the world, during any season, IFG may very well be at the center of that research. For us in District 4, we will continue to embrace this kind of innovation and economic growth that supports the diversity and well-being of our community members and helps feed the world.
