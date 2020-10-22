As your county supervisor, one of my roles is to help create an environment where we can all prosper and succeed. On a micro scale, that is the way we approach personnel matters in our District 4 office as well. If you’ve called my office, it may seem like a revolving door as the people and names of my staff change, but that is by design, as nothing pleases me more than for the people we bring on to move on. County government is a great place to start your training in government, to make contacts, and to make a difference. It brings me joy to see those who I have hired, with whom I have been honored to work, use their experience in the District 4 office to move on towards their career and personal goals.
Take Zack Wakefield for instance. You may have dealt with him until recently, as he was taking constituent calls and handling projects for me. Zack got his college degree recently and moved on to the Wonderful Company, a move likely facilitated by the contacts he made when he worked here. Or Mariella Gomez, who finished her master’s degree while here and is currently working full-time for Assembly member Rudy Salas.
My good friend Ryan Schultz and former chief of staff finished his master’s degree and is now a top administrator at Kern County’s Westside Healthcare Facility in Taft. His counterpart, Brandon Martin, another former chief of staff, is practicing law in Bakersfield. Alan Christiansen is a deputy CAO here at the county. Charlotte Taylor recently retired from the county Health and Human Services Department after she left District 4. Interns are common: Jocelyn Comacho moved on to higher education, Jason Espinosa is currently studying at Garces High School. And so many more have come through here on their way to better things, I hope. Frankly, I look forward to hearing from each and every one of them as they reach milestones in their career path, a path that has gone through the District 4 office.
Not everyone is a student. You may have run into some of the retirees too, folks who previously retired from government and were looking for part-time work in an environment where they could continue to give back in their post-retirement lives. You may remember Mark Salvaggio, who did two part-time stints for me over the past few years. As a former city of Bakersfield council member, his knowledge of the people and the way to get things done has been extremely valuable to District 4 and to the District 4 staff he trained. Art Armendariz still sits on the school board in Delano as he works part time for me now. His understanding of Delano was critical to me as redistricting threw me into some communities like Delano where I had no previous experience. And then there’s Sal Moretti, a ghost writer for some of my Couch’s Corner articles and a key to District 4’s ability to make inroads into solving the problems of homelessness throughout Kern County.
Finally, I’d like to introduce to you Jesus Perez, our new hire, a part-timer from Lamont whose knowledge of that community and its people will certainly help us improve the lives of those in Arvin and Lamont. Jesus is from this community, lives in this community, and has been active in serving this community. I’m thrilled to have him on board helping us help you.
It’s that attitude in our office I hope to foster: For people to be productive, you have to have an environment conducive to productivity. While it’s a sad day when the workers move on, I am thrilled that their time in my office has helped them move toward their career goals. It is my sincerest hope that, just like I strived to create an environment for worker success and productivity in the workplace, I can help create an environment for success, productivity and happiness in our District 4 communities as well. I hope you will work with me to make that happen.
Got any questions? Interested in an internship that can expose you to county government? Give us a call at 661-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com. Have a great week!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.