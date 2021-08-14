COUCH'S CORNER: District 4 committed to cleaning roads, creating jobs

With the new fiscal year, a lot of money and effort is being infused into the Kern County economy to clean up our roads and neighborhoods. In District 4, it’s important that we take advantage of these opportunities to make our communities look better, instill pride, and create job opportunities in the rural communities. I guarantee you our office is on the front lines in making this happen. I’d like to share what that means and how you can help.
First, the state has allocated $1.1 billion statewide toward cleaning up our state highways. How these funds are to be allocated is still being worked out, but Caltrans would like to create some satellite locations for work crews in our rural communities, including Arvin/Lamont, Taft and Delano. The intent is to employ some disadvantaged workers to get them back into the work world cleaning up our freeways and communities. This is a program in which District 4 has lead the charge. We already have contracts with the Bakersfield Homeless Center to employ work crews to pick up litter in our district and on the highways, but this next phase will be to choose workers from our rural communities to do this work too.
Along those lines, our office recently met with the Butte County Office of Education, an agency Caltrans has contracted with to clean up freeways throughout the state using some disadvantaged workers. They have just opened a job site recently in Delano, and we are working closely with them to make sure some of those folks most in need there are connected to these new jobs. This can be a transformative program as too often those most disadvantaged are shut out of the workforce. This jobs skills training program gives them the chance they need to get back on their feet.
In addition, Kern Council of Governments has been a partner in these programs from the beginning, providing funding and guidance, and is looking forward to working with Caltrans and the county to make sure the rural communities are served.
At the county level, rate increases to combat illegal dumping have just been approved. These programs will be administered by our Public Works Department, but the rural communities should be the communities most improved by these new funds as illegal dumping too often happens on our country roads. Whether the funds are distributed to the cities to use or managed by the PW department, this is an opportunity to put people to work and clean up illegal dumping.
Finally, with the recent certification of the Keep Kern Beautiful program, our communities are now affiliated with Keep America Beautiful, the national organization that exists to educate and organize communities in their efforts to clean up and beautify their neighborhoods. Through KKB, we can all get involved in making our neighborhoods beautiful. Neighborhood cleanups using volunteers from the community is an empowering way to instill pride and be engaged in making our communities better. And that engagement makes us better too. So contact Keep Kern Beautiful at https://kernpublicworks.com/education/keep-kern-beautiful/l or call 661-862-5100 to find out how you can get involved in these types of projects near your home.
If you have any questions about this or any District 4 matter, don’t hesitate to contact us at 661-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com. Have a safe week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.