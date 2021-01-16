This week I want to share a program available in north Kern that may be just the thing your family needs to deal with an adult family member experiencing a substance abuse crisis. If you have an adult family member or know someone who is acutely under the influence of alcohol and/or other substances and willing to accept services on a voluntary basis, the Delano Recovery Station may be just the thing your family and this adult individual needs.
Opened recently at 629 Main St. in Delano, this facility is open seven days a week, 24 hours a day for those folks in our community experiencing an event that requires immediate care and supervision. The services provided include a safe, sobering environment for individuals currently under the influence of alcohol, methamphetamines, marijuana, heroin and other opioids, and other substances not listed here. Individuals will receive care in a controlled environment staffed by Telecare Corporation. Services not provided are medical detox, psychiatric care, DUI-mandated treatment, ongoing mental health services and housing.
At first, only certain people like police officers could make referrals to the Recovery Station, but the county’s Behavioral Health Department wanted to open it up to referrals from other people like family members and friends who may want to provide help for a person in need but may not have wanted to call the police first.
You can call the Recovery Station directly at 661-394-2441 to make a referral. Adults must be transported to the facility. The typical length of stay is eight to 10 hours, but stays of up to 24 hours are possible. Clinicians, substance use specialists, and peers are on staff to assist.
This can be the perfect step for an adult experiencing problems with addiction to realize that help is available. Once at the Recovery Station, staff will provide support, individuals will be allowed to rest, have an opportunity for peer engagement, assessment, brief clinical interventions, and linkage to the larger system of care for both mental health and substance abuse. Clients are also offered some food and beverages during their stay, an opportunity to shower, and community resources that can assist them moving forward.
You must call first. Don’t call for those not currently under the influence, experiencing a mental health crisis, with urgent medical symptoms, with IVs, NG tubes, oxygen or indwelling catheters, with open wounds, complaining of chest pains or having difficulty breathing, or needing active detox requiring medical attention. When calling in, have some basic info regarding the adult available, such as the adult’s name and date of birth, and a brief summary of what is occurring.
Families and individuals know all too well how difficult it is to get the members experiencing these episodes of intoxication help when they need it most. While the Recovery Station is not intended to be a long-term detoxification or treatment facility, getting these people the help they need when they are experiencing the event can be an important first step toward them realizing they need longer term care for their problem. And in the immediate moment when they are experiencing these types of events, it can be just the care they need to keep them safe.
I am thankful that this facility is available in north Kern for folks from Lost Hills, Shafter, Wasco, McFarland and Delano, and I hope that those of you who may recognize the need are able to use it when most needed. If you have more questions about the Recovery Station, call 661-394-2441. If you have any general questions for our District 4 office, call 661-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com. Have a safe week.
