COUCH'S CORNER: Delano Navigation Center bringing positive results on homelessness

After a delayed and somewhat contentious opening for the Delano Navigation Center, things are looking brighter for the people of Delano and their homeless community. We haven’t solved the problem of homelessness in Delano, but at least we are doing something about it and getting some positive results.
For those unfamiliar with the facility, the Delano Navigation Center is a part-time resting spot for the homeless of Delano to get a break from the weather, get a hot meal, get a shower, and engage in a conversation with staff on help that is available — a place where they can “navigate” through the help available and find the resources to enable them to get back on their feet and out of homelessness.
The navigation center shares space with Delano Association for the Developmentally Disabled. In the evening from 6 to midnight, after DADD’s daytime clients go home, Delano’s homeless are either given a ride or they walk up to the facility where a hot meal and a friendly face meet them. According to Jim Wheeler, Executive Director for Flood Ministries, which operates the navigation center, Flood’s outreach team is working with Delano’s homeless both during the hours of operation and during the day, getting them connected to available resources. This is a great improvement from a few months ago, when, besides the dedicated work from a few faith-based ministries, little was being done to help the Delano community with their homeless problem.
The numbers are impressive. Over the first two months of operation, 388 clients have been served, 71 first-time clients. This is not all of Delano’s homeless but it is a large percentage of the homeless population in Delano. Twenty-six of those have agreed to sign up for the type of services, such as supportive housing, that can help get them off the streets for good. More than 150 showers have been provided. Can you imagine how good it must feel for a person living on the street to actually get a shower? It’s the kind of thing that can make a person feel human again. Almost 400 meals have been served, thanks to the generous donation from Adventist Health in Delano. Seventy-five loads of laundry have been done. And so much more.
You get the point. The things we may take for granted, like a shower, can be transformative for the person living on the street. That is why we worked so hard to start the dialogue, get the funding, assemble the team, find this facility, albeit temporary, to change the trajectory of the lives of the homeless in Delano.
The Delano Police Department is also seeing the benefit. According to Officer Ochoa of DPD, the homeless situation in Delano, which was at crisis level, is getting better. He says he’s noticed some positive changes. DPD encourages Delano’s homeless to use the facility, and he’s heard through his contacts the homeless like the idea of having a place to stay and get cleaned up. They wish they could be able to stay longer. Some use the facility every day and some more sporadically. According to him, it’s a step in the right direction.
More needs to be done, and I look forward to plans that will establish a more permanent location, with the ability to shelter the homeless overnight and help them into permanent housing. We at District 4 will make sure the county is part of these solutions for Delano, whether it’s additional funding, or expertise, or available land, or a jobs program, so that when all is said and done, we may not solve the problem of homelessness, but at least we produced some tangible, positive results in addition to the positive results we are already seeing.
If you have any questions about this or any District 4 matter, don’t hesitate to call us at 661-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com. Have a safe week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.