Now that 2020 is in the rear-view mirror, I am optimistic about District Four’s future in 2021. As COVID-19 surges across California, the Kern County Public Health Services Department, in collaboration with local health providers, are administering a vaccine to residents in a phased approach approved by the California Department of Public Health.
Each of California’s 58 counties and three cities have public health departments that serve residents within their jurisdiction. Kern Public Health works in close consultation with CDPH to coordinate technical assistance for provider enrollment, data elements and outreach. Due to a limited supply of Moderna and Pfizer vaccine doses, local health departments must develop a strategy to deploy the vaccine in a manner that corresponds with the state vaccination schedule.
At the local level, Kern Public Health has existing relationships and established partnerships with local healthcare vaccine providers. Pharmacies, urgent care clinics, community clinics and private doctors are among the 80 local providers on the state-approved list being prescreened by Kern Public Health to administer the vaccine according to guidelines from CDPH and the CDC.
Keep in mind that local providers registered on the state’s COVID-19 Provider Enrollment and Ordering Management System must release information regarding their vaccine storage and temperature-monitoring capacity. KCPH reviews this information before deciding which enrolled provider from the state-approved list receives a vaccine allocation.
For example, the system will flag providers that have unacceptable cold storage capacity and alert local health officials. While Kern Public Health handles a majority of the provider recruitment and enrollment activities, the state will directly allocate vaccine doses to organizations that have multi-jurisdictional locations, including large health systems such as Dignity Health. CDPH distributes specific guidance on the types of organizations and providers to be prioritized for enrollment during Phase 1 and subsequent phases.
Phase 1A-Tier 1 of California's COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule includes hospital employees, skilled nursing facility employees, paramedics, and employees in dialysis centers. Phase 1A-Tier 2 includes in-home support service employers, employees in primary and urgent care, and public health field staff. Phase 1A-Tier 3 includes laboratory workers, staff in dental clinics, and pharmacy staff not working in higher tiers. Healthcare personnel in Phase 1A are likely treating patients infected with COVID-19.
On Jan. 8, Kern Public Health announced all priority groups within Phase 1A of the COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule are now able to be vaccinated. During the most recent Board of Supervisors meeting, Kern Public Health Director Matt Constantine notified the community that health care workers employed at our local hospitals received the vaccine.
Upon completion of Phase 1A, Kern County will transition to Phase 1B and Phase 1C. Phase 1B includes individuals 65 years of age and older, and essential workers in education, childcare, emergency services and agriculture. Individuals in Phase 1B are essential workers or individuals with an increased risk for severe illness or death from the virus.
On Jan. 13, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California's Department of Public Health expanded access to the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone aged 65 or older. Effective immediately, all residents age 65 years and older are now able to be vaccinated in Kern County. The recent development follows the notification from Kern Public Health that the county moved into Phase 1B of the vaccination schedule.
I applaud Gov. Newsom for allowing seniors to move ahead in the eligibility queue. This effort will assist with ramping up vaccine distribution. Phase 1C includes individuals 50-64 years of age, people 16-64 years of age with underlying health conditions and essential workers in different industries including the energy sector. After the completion of Phase 1C, vaccinations will be available to the general public.
In the coming weeks ahead, the KCPH will work to ensure seniors and frontline essential workers disproportionately infected with COVID-19 receive the vaccine in accordance with the Phase 1B. In addition, I intend on collaborating with Director Matt Constantine to establish some of the department’s point of dispensary clinics in communities within District 4 to assist distribute the vaccine in hard to reach areas of the county.
Over the next few months, Kern County will continue to be resilient and united in our effort to combat this virus. I am eager to witness the vaccine distribution at the KC Fairgrounds and other sites developed by Kern Public Health. Furthermore, let's continue to reduce the spread of the virus by wearing a mask in public, watching distance among individuals outside our immediate household and washing our hands thoroughly.
In 2020, the Board of Supervisors expanded COVID-19 testing capacity and developed a fiscally responsible utilization plan to distribute CARES Act funding to our incorporated cities, nonprofit organizations and small businesses. Also the board distributed funds to the Kern Housing Authority for a rental assistance program. In 2021, Kern County will build upon this progress by distributing the vaccine and working toward a common goal of defeating this virus.
To schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit kernpublichealth.com for the list of local providers in your area. I encourage people without internet access to contact the Kern Public Health call center for assistance Monday through Friday 8 a.m to 5 p.m. at 661-321-3000. Feel free to contact the District 4 office at 661-868-3680 or at district4@kerncounty.com if you have any ideas, suggestions or questions regarding this or any county matter.
