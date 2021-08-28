COUCH'S CORNER: County requesting input from public on district boundaries

Redistricting is the process of redrawing districts for each government body that uses district elections, including the U.S. House of Representatives, state legislatures, county boards of supervisors, city councils, school boards, and special districts.
Every ten years, supervisorial district boundaries must be reviewed to account for population changes. Please keep in mind that district boundaries must follow federal and state laws. Local governments such as Kern County use new data from the U.S. Census to redraw district lines so that each district is made as equal in population as practicable so that communities have equal access to political representation. In considering equal representation, demographics are also taken into consideration so that the equal numbers will reflect race, ethnicity, income and other demographics important to fair representation.
The redistricting process is governed by Division 21 of the Elections Code. In California, cities and counties are required to provide outreach to communities and allow the public to provide input on the placement of boundaries and on proposed boundary maps. AB 849 amended the state elections code and provides the specific hearing procedures local governments are required to abide by to encourage public participation in the redistricting process.
Kern County is requesting input from the public when selecting the new district map for supervisorial districts. There was an initial workshop, held virtually on April 21 in the evening with Spanish translation provided. Additional virtual workshops were held on Monday, July 19, and Tuesday, July 20, both at 6:00 p.m. A Saturday in-person workshop was held on July 31.
During the workshops, the county encouraged attendees to submit maps with “communities of interest” diagramed. Until actual census data is provided by the state, it is premature to start drawing boundaries, but submitting communities of interest information/maps will be helpful when lines are examined. At the in-person workshop people were provided laminated maps to draw COI’s. The maps were collected and the information provided will be considered as lines are considered. Attendees were encouraged to take extra laminated maps and disburse as they desired.
The county has a webpage dedicated to redistricting including a link to the software mapping tool, DistrictR. DistrictR is an interactive tool that allows people to draw proposed boundaries and draw communities of interest. It is user friendly. The webpage contains information about how to submit suggested maps. The redistricting webpage is in English and Spanish.
From www.kerncounty.com you can find the green circle that says redistricting and gain access to various pages dedicated to redistricting. You can also get there at: www.kerncounty.com/government/2021-redistricting-menu. This website will continue to be updated. Recordings of previous meetings are on the site to access anytime.
The upcoming additional workshops and meetings are as follows:
• Sept. 7: An additional public hearing/workshop to conduct a mapping workshop and receive public testimony/maps of communities of interest.
• Sept. 28 at 3 p.m.: Board of Supervisors meeting to receive information regarding demographics of the current districts based on new, final census data; receive public testimony.
• Oct. 26 at 3 p.m.: Public hearing at the Board of Supervisors meeting; demographic consultant to present initial draft district plans; receive public testimony.
• Nov. 8 at 6 p.m.: Public hearing by the Board of Supervisors to discuss adoption of actual boundaries; receive public testimony.
• Nov. 16 at 3 p.m.: Public hearing by the Board of Supervisors to discuss adoption of actual boundaries; receive public testimony (any draft map that is adopted must be available to the public for a minimum of seven days prior to this meeting)
Additional workshops may be added to the schedule to ensure communities have all the information and access needed to submit maps identifying their community of interest and/or submit draft supervisorial maps.
Kern County will continue to keep the community engaged and work to represent your interests in the redistricting process. If you have any questions about this or any District 4 matter, don’t hesitate to contact us at 661-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com. Have a safe week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.