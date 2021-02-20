As your county supervisor, one of my duties is to represent Kern County on the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District Board. Also known as the Valley Air Board, our board oversees programs aimed at cleaning up the air in our valley.
As most of you are aware, due to some natural and geographic reasons, in addition to some human factors, we have some of the worst air pollution in the country. Abating elevated air pollution in Kern County requires a joint effort between industrial stakeholders, community residents, the SJVAPCD and state administrative agencies such as the California Air Resources Board.
In 2017, former Gov. Jerry Brown signed AB 617. The law requires CARB to select locations around the state to prepare community emissions reduction programs based on available modeling, monitoring and/or public health data. The bill also requires CARB to develop criteria for such programs. Additionally, the law requires the CARB to develop a monitoring plan for the state, and then select, based on the plan, the highest priority locations to deploy community air monitoring systems.
At the recent Kern County Board of Supervisor’s meeting, your board voted to support the AB 617 selection of Lamont and the city of Arvin and directed the Kern County Planning Department to provide staff to represent the county in the formulation plan.
Last year, we were able to do the same thing in Shafter. On Feb. 13, 2020, after over a year of meetings and discussions that included my staff, CARB held a meeting in Shafter and approved two Community Emissions Reduction Programs for the Central Valley communities of Shafter and South Central Fresno.
I am proud that the first program within the city of Shafter was extended beyond Shafter into the unincorporated areas of the county, and programs emanating from those discussions are already being funded and implemented. The advisory committee that has worked on these recommendations are community members, and Shafter’s program provides an example on how to move forward with identifying health risks and environmental hazards in the Arvin and Lamont community.
People in the Lamont and Arvin communities that want to get involved in making their communities better and in cleaning the air are encouraged to participate. So as we move forward and begin the process in Arvin and Lamont that has worked so well in Shafter, let us know if you want to participate. Talk to Jamie Holt at the Valley Air Board at jamie.holt@valleyair.org to see how you can be a part of this exciting new program aimed at making your communities healthier.
If you have any questions about this or any District 4 issue, feel free to contact us at 661-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com. Have a great week, and I hope if you are from the area that you can join us at the Lamont AB 617 meetings coming soon.
