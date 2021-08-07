COUCH'S CORNER: Celebration of Life for Deputy Phillip Campas

I hesitate to even write this article. The subject is sensitive, but I was moved by the remarks I heard at the Celebration of Life for Deputy Phillip Campas on Friday.
The tragic events that occurred in Wasco have shaken our community to the core. Deputy Campas was killed in the line of duty while responding to a shooting in Wasco on July 25. The devastating loss of life from the shooting is a harsh reminder of why we must support our law enforcement agencies.
During his five years of service with KCSO, Deputy Campas was a member of the SWAT team and Honor Guard. The Marine veteran was an outstanding asset to KCSO who exemplified leadership throughout his career.
Behind the badge and uniform are men and women who put their lives on the line every day on behalf the citizens they serve. To put their own safety aside to protect others is the ultimate sacrifice.
When law enforcement officers get up in the morning and go to work, they do not know what to expect or what they will encounter when they are on patrol. They do not even know if they will make it home at night. In Kern County, we are fortunate to have federal, state and local law enforcement performing at the highest level often in the most stressful situations.
Deputy Campas’ courage, integrity, determination and devotion to his family as a father and husband was evident by the numerous speakers during his memorial service. I did not know Deputy Campas but after attending the service, I wish I had.
People are fortunate in life to have one or two “best friends.” He seemed to have many more than that, and the profound impact he had on their lives was remarkable. I cannot adequately express the sentiments conveyed by the speakers at the service. Please view the event online in its entirety.
Deputy Campas risked his life in the service of his country and returned home only to give his life in service to his community. The loss of Deputy Campas is a reminder of how dangerous the job can be, and we owe a debt of gratitude to all law enforcement personnel for what they do each day. We will never be able to thank them enough, but we should try. And as one of the speakers expressed, we should never miss the opportunity to tell our loved ones how much we care for them.
David Couch represents Kern County’s 4th District.
