COUCH'S CORNER: Celebrating the open of Delano Navigation Center

So often we talk about what we are working on, what we are going to do, but this week, let’s talk about what we have done.
We did it! This week we opened the Delano Navigation Center! This is a first step toward solving the problem of homelessness in Delano, as it provides a place for the homeless to get reconnected to family and services and gives them some break from the heat and desperation that comes from living on the street.
By we, I’m specifically referring to Flood Ministries, which operates this facility, but the planning for this has been a collaborative effort that has included our office, Flood Ministries, the Delano Association for the Developmentally Disabled, the Delano City Council, many faith-based groups and others in Delano, combined with the support of several Kern County departments and the Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative.
While some may have heard some inaccurate information about this effort, the reality is this is something for which the Delano community should be proud. Prior to this effort, nothing was being done to deal with the homeless situation in Delano and the situation was dire. Parking lots, fields, street corners, abandoned buildings — the homeless problem was bad and getting worse, just like it has in many parts of our country. This has an impact on the community, the businesses, the homeless people themselves and their families.
A couple of years ago, hearing the concerns of the local community, we started an ad hoc group called the Delano Homeless Collaborative to discuss ways to make improvements to this situation. We found funds, an operator, and a facility to use temporarily while longer term solutions and funding could be secured.
We built a plan and presented a plan to the Delano City Council. Briefly, the proposed solution opens the DADD-facility in the evening after operational hours, to provide a location for Delano’s homeless population to connect with agencies for behavioral health, medical care and even spiritual guidance, among other things, while getting a meal and a moment out of the elements. Flood Ministries, the key outreach agency for Kern County, operates this program. Various sources of funding will pay for this without needing a penny of the city of Delano’s funding.
This week, on the evening of July 5, the first clients walked through the gates. Flood Ministries often knows where to find the unsheltered in our community and is equipped with a van to transport the homeless to the Navigation Center. Upon arrival, some individuals requested help, while others just chose to take a break from being outdoors. Roughly half signed up for services, which means once they get connected to services, they can start the journey back to their families and self-sustainability.
Now, much is in the works and more is on the way. Delano city officials are meeting with Flood, hopefully to discuss other more permanent locations. The Housing Authority of Kern is looking at possible permanent housing locations for the homeless in Delano.
Your community should be proud of your response because this is community-driven. Your City Council has been to meetings, we’ve met with your city manager and the police chief, other concerned citizens were invited and attended, and we’ve held open door meetings to share with the community and to get their ideas on how to move forward.
Said Jim Wheeler, executive director for Flood Ministries, regarding the opening this week: “I am committed to working with city leaders and community members to develop a long-term solution to homelessness in Delano. However, with the second highest homeless population in Kern County, we cannot afford to wait. The time to move forward is now.”
There’s always room for improvement and positive discussion. I want to announce our next meeting of the Delano Homeless Collaborative, so that all can attend, for July 29 at 3:30 p.m. at the DADD facility, 612 Main St. in Delano.
If you have a criticism, suggestion, or if you want to be part of the solution, please show up so we can have a positive discussion. Hope to see you there. Thanks.
If you have any question about this or any District 4 matter, don’t hesitate to call our office at 868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com. Have a safe week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.