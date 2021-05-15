COUCH'S CORNER: Beautifying our community is a team approach

Recently, and for the first time, Keep Kern Beautiful conducted cleanup events that coincide with the Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup. The Great American Cleanup unifies communities to support litter removal and other beautification projects. When the Board of Supervisors approved the formation of the Keep Kern Beautiful Committee on February 9, dozens of Kern residents from across the county signed on to participate and make a positive impact in their community.
Local communities in District 4 took a proactive approach to support the effort as well. Special thanks to Arvin Mayor Olivia Trujillo and Lamont Chamber of Commerce President Jose Gonzales for organizing a cleanup event on Earth Day. On May 22, the Delano Community Alliance in partnership with KKB is sponsoring a community cleanup day at Memorial Park. You can register to participate as a volunteer by visiting www.kernpublicworks.com. Visit the Kern Co. Public Works page and click on the green tab marked “Keep Kern Beautiful Great American Cleanup Registration” to find the volunteer signup form. Then scroll down to enter your information.
So often, we see litter on the streets and perhaps complain about what the city or county is doing to solve this problem. It’s a flawed response because the city cannot be everywhere, cleaning up everything, all the time. If they were to do so, some folks might think it’s OK to litter because it’s someone else’s job to clean it up.
The real solution to beautifying our community is a team approach, and each of us is on the team. Through KKB, we can sign up with a local group and get active in our community. The beauty of community engagement is the more we engage, the better we feel. The more people we bring into these efforts, the more these people then go to their homes and schools and educate their family and friends that keeping Kern beautiful is everyone’s responsibility. By showing pride in our community, we help to spread that feeling of pride.
The “broken window” theory you may have heard of before addresses this phenomenon. One broken window pane, one piece of litter, begins to create the mindset that people don’t care, and subsequently the next person will litter too, because the last person did. The opposite is also true. The more we show pride and keep our communities clean, the more the person next to us learns to help keep our community clean. But it starts with each of us getting involved.
That is why I worked so hard for the formation of our Keep Kern Beautiful Committee, to create the grassroots organization that can bring all of us together to work on the business of cleaning and beautifying our communities and feeling the pride that will come with that work.
Now that we have this committee, I urge you to contact your KKB rep in your local community and find out how you can get involved. Feel free to contact the District 4 office at 661-868-3680 or at district4@kerncounty.com if you have any ideas, suggestions or questions regarding this or any county matter.
