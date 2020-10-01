The Delano Homeless Collaborative (DHC) has been such a success, it’s growing into Arvin. When a formula is working, why not repeat it? Take a group of community members who have passion and concern for the homeless, bring them into the same room, add some community leaders who can make a difference, and then add the input of the office of county supervisor, my office, to make things happen. We did it in Delano, why can’t we do it in Arvin/Lamont, Shafter/Wasco (if they are willing) and the other communities of District 4, if they are interested?
Let’s review: In Delano, my friend Steven Kinsey hosted the Delano Community Alliance, which my office attends. At that meeting one day, some folks, in particular Mike Gutierrez from DADD, asked my office staff what we are doing about the homeless in Delano. We agreed to do something and started meeting with a small group from Delano. Our office gathered the experts who work in the field that participate in the Kern County Homeless Collaborative (BKRHC) and brought them to the table.
With cooperation and insight into the community problem from the local leaders and the expertise about process and funding ideas from the experts my office brought in from the BKRHC, we were able to craft several solutions to Delano’s homeless problem. In particular: Around November 1 of this year, the Delano Navigation Center will be opening its doors to the homeless of Delano. It’ll be operated by Flood Ministries, one of the organizations we brought to the table.
For the first time, the homeless of Delano will have a place to lay their heads at night, get a warm cup of coffee, relax in a safe place, and get a chance to talk to service providers and caring volunteers who can help some find their way back to normalcy. The locals identified the problem and knew the people, the experts found solutions available within the state guidelines for care of the homeless, and my office helped bring folks together and find funding.
The community is already stepping up with food donations (thank you, Adventist Health) and volunteer donations (thank you, Life House Ministries), and the neighbors have been encouraging about our efforts, and frankly, I am amazed and proud at how well this came together.
Of course, the next question becomes why can’t we do this in other places, and that’s where Arvin comes in. Arvin City Council Member Olivia Trujillo has been banging on my door trying to partner with the county in ways to help the city of Arvin. She is a tireless advocate for her community, leading cleanups, helping bring business to Arvin, and making sure the city of Arvin is serving its citizens.
We met with Olivia to discuss our homeless solutions in Delano, and the first thing she did is take us out to show us where the homeless folks are gathering in Arvin, back behind a parking lot, in a tree-filled enclave along the railroad, and in an abandoned building just off Main Street. She took us up to these homeless folks and introduced them to us, she knew their names, she cared about their situation, she wanted to find solutions, she promised them she’d try.
So we discussed Delano’s solutions, and how we might bring similar solutions to homelessness to Arvin and Lamont. We scheduled our first ever Arvin Homelessness Collaborative meeting, where we will be identifying the main players in the community, bringing in some of the key people from the BKRHC who can help us identify programs and funding that might be available and make a commitment to help the community with their homeless problem while also helping the homeless.
Thanks to Olivia’s leadership, we can improve this situation in Arvin, like we are doing in Delano. And I promise to use my office to work with her to help find funding, and to make sure no stone is left unturned in finding these solutions.
It’s how government is supposed to work. The city of Arvin and the county of Kern need to collaborate, just like we did in Delano. It takes leadership from the city of Arvin to work with the county. Through cooperation, we can make quite the difference. I’m so thankful for Olivia in Arvin and for Jose Gonzalez in Lamont for taking the initiative to work with the county to find these types of solutions, just like I’m thankful to Mayor Liz Morris and Council Member Joe Agguire from Delano for their work. When we are done, we may not have the same model as Delano’s in Arvin/Lamont, but because of our partnership we will find solutions that work for these communities. It’s a proven formula for success, coming to the communities of District 4.
Got any questions about this or any other county matter? Call us at 661-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com. Have a safe week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.