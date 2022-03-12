COUCH'S CORNER: Arvin High girls soccer team had another great year

I’d like to talk to you about a special group of young lady athletes from Arvin High School. You may not remember this but pre-COVID, the Arvin High School Lady Bears soccer team won it’s very first valley championship in 2019. Well, this year, they had another great year.
The Lady Bears had not won a valley championship in the entire history of Arvin High School, so the 2019 championship led by coach Tello was quite the accomplishment. As you may know, high school athletics have been affected profoundly by COVID-19. It’s great to see that post-COVID, the Arvin High School Lady Bears soccer team has returned to prominence. Recently, coach Tello's new Lady Bear varsity squad soccer team won against all of its South Sequoia League opponents in competition. Yes, the Arvin High School Lady Bears soccer team went 12–0 in NSSL League competition.
The girls' soccer program has drastically changed through the coaching of Luis Tello and his family. He took over the program in 2015 when their overall record was 5-15. It was in that season that coach Tello realized that things had to change for the school and the girls. He merged his club team Bakersfield Stars FC with the Arvin soccer program. It took some time, but the coaching staff saw results. In the 2016-17 season, coach Tello took the girls soccer program to their first valley final appearance, where they lost in penalty kicks. In that tough loss, the coach and the team knew that to reach their goal, they would just have to work a little harder. And they have.
In the 2018-19 season, they attended the Hoover Tournament in Fresno and played Tulare Union, a Division II team. With Arvin being a Division VI team, there should have been a difference, but there wasn’t, as they tied Tulare Union. Seeing what the girls were capable of, coach Tello knew the team had great things in store.
That year, they ran through league play with an 11-1 record, obtaining the title league champions for the first time in the history of the Arvin girl's soccer program. That season they even managed to beat a private school from Fresno for the D-VI CIF-CS championship, winning their first state regional playoff game against Venice High School, then losing the semifinal to South El Monte, the team that ended up winning the state championship. From then on, the Lady Bears went on to win the valley in D-VI for two more consecutive years totaling three championships.
These girls come from hardworking families, players who mostly work in the fields then go to practice. The school doesn’t have the luxury of getting players that come trained. The girls don’t get private lessons and haven’t been playing club soccer their whole life. For many of the girls, they touch a soccer ball for the first time in high school while trying out.
As you might think, they are underestimated and get little media coverage, but with all this success, their opponents and all of Kern County should pay attention, because they are making a statement: They’re here to win.
With three consecutive valley titles and four appearances in the tournament, they are now ranked higher and the competition is more intense. They are learning how to succeed in life too. Many of the girls have gone on to college and are continuing their education while still playing.
In 2022, the Lady Bears felt they could win it all this season, but it came to an early end. They played Dinuba and had a total of 30 shots for that game, but it was just one of those games where the ball didn’t bounce their way. Every player since 2018-2019 has contributed to where the team is now. This legacy gives the team the confidence they needed to know that a valley championship is something that is achievable.
The seniors this season, Ashley Ochoa, Noemi Velez, Denise Ortiz, Citlali Sanchez and Diana Reyes, played a huge role in the team's success. They were the heart of the team, but with this new confidence you will see the younger girls step it up and continue the legacy. Look to hear more of this outstanding program in the future.
If you have any questions about this or any District 4 matter, don’t hesitate to contact us at district4@kerncounty.com or at 661-868-3680. Have a safe week and congratulations to the Arvin Lady Bears!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.