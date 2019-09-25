Back in October 2018, Kern County District 4 Supervisor David Couch announced a new outreach effort to combat the growing homelessness problem in his district, including Delano, McFarland and Wasco.
On Sept. 14, Delano had a pop-up Homeless Resource Fair at the Delano Association for the Developmentally Disabled and had 46 residents designated as homeless attend, said Jose Luis Gonzalez, homeless initiative coordinator for the county administrative office.
"This event was a great success and we were able to provide them direct services," Gonzalez said.
That included the following breakdown:
- 46 attended overall
- 37 received burritos from Life House Church, which also gave away toiletries and clothing
- Flood Ministries personally met with 22 homeless individuals and families
- 50 goodie bags from the Kern County Department of Human Services, which consisted of toiletries, clothing, food and water
- Nine new CalFresh applications
- Five showers
- Four haircuts
"This is the second resource fair in the Delano area this year," Gonzalez said. "And we are already planning to return early next year after the 2020 Point In Time Count," which will take place from 4 to 8 a.m. Jan. 24.
"In regards to the homeless population, the goal is to reconnect, to reengage and to develop trust," he said. "Hope they are ready to accept services and to make a change in their life."
DADD has been working with Couch to best serve the homeless population and to offer a path off the streets, Gonzalez said.
"We are committed to working with anyone in the community to serve the homeless population and DADD has been very supportive," Couch said. "In the 2019 Point In Time Count many of their staff members volunteered to count the homeless."
"Also, the center served as a home base for the volunteers to check-in and to obtain material, coffee and to meet their team members. Every team must have a minimum of three people. Again, DADD has already volunteered as a 2020 home base. Soon we will start the campaign to seek volunteers."
Couch will be working to recruit volunteers, the first to volunteer and to get involved in the community. The community can also help with coffee, continental breakfast and snacks for the volunteers. Also needed are: toiletries, such as shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, shaving cream, razors, sunblock, socks and undergarments.
Overall, nine pop-up Homeless Connect Resource Fairs were held during July, August, September and October across Kern County to provide health screenings, haircuts, basic groceries, toiletries, showers, a towel, hopefully a meal, water and soft beverages.
"The Delano Homeless Committee that has been established by Supervisor Couch's office has worked hard to evaluate and access Delano needs," Delano Mayor Joe Aguirre said Friday. "No other Kern County Supervisor has shown as much interest in the Delano community as Supervisor Couch has shown since the redistricting."
On Oct. 23, 2018, the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a new agreement with the Bakersfield Homeless Center to hire qualified homeless people from District 4 to perform litter and weed removal, basic cleanup and other simple beautification tasks in the district. Supervisor Couch has pledged $20,000 from the District 4 budget toward this effort.
This program mirrors efforts in the city of Bakersfield, Kern County and Caltrans to solve the problem of homelessness for some that are willing and able through paid work experience.
“This is a win-win for the community,” Couch had said. “We can clean up our community and put the homeless to work, and when you put the homeless to work, they begin the journey to self-sufficiency.”
“In reaching out to Delano and the other communities through town hall meetings and by attending community collaboratives, we learned homelessness is a concern throughout northern Kern County, but that there are limited services in this area,” Couch said. “This program is intended to be an initial step in bringing services to this area. Expect other outreach efforts in these areas soon.”
