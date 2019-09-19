Thanks to the Delano Community Alliance for its invitation to host its meeting this month. And thanks to Steve Kinsey for facilitating this monthly meeting. It’s a great chance for the community to get together and get an update on what’s going on with all the partners in the community. As we were the host for September, it was our District 4 opportunity to talk about some ways your supervisor might be able to work with your community to improve Delano.
For instance, the county owns some land just south of the old landfill (near the Marketplace) and this land could be prime land for open space or park development. With all of the development going on in the Delano Marketplace area, this would be so valuable to improving the quality of life in Delano and improving what visitors experience when they come to Delano. As the county owns the land and the land is only being used as a “buffer zone” for the old landfill, this land would be perfect for an open space project.
As has been mentioned before, we’ve already worked closely with the Delano Little League to improve the quality of the Little League baseball and softball experience at Delano Memorial Park. We fixed the fields, the facilities and the lights to truly enhance that experience. But if we were to work together and build a complex of fields near the Marketplace, the Little League experience can become a draw that brings people and revenues to Delano. In fact, it could be part of a complex that includes the soccer fields already there. Even the old landfill could be transformed into an open space with trails, trees and park amenities.
The key is working together and having the will to make these types of things happen. The county has at its disposal grant writers that can seek Proposition 68 funding (and other sources) from the state and federal government. The county has the land that it could lease at extremely low rates to facilitate this project. The county has the equipment, resources, contacts and expertise to help bring a project like this to fruition. We are willing and able to be your partner.
Delano is also uniquely qualified to be a partner to this project. In the Marketplace, you have built an amazing development of housing, business, entertainment and dining that frankly should make Delano a stopping point for people passing through. Right on the 99, it’s truly something that you should be proud of and that can be a magnet for more good projects. The sports and open space complex, if you will, just to the south, can make the Marketplace area that much better.
One thing leads to another. The hope is that through these types of partnerships, other folks, like YK America, that has already done so much in developing the Marketplace, might be able to attract some popular restaurant chains to the area, adding that much more to the area’s appeal. At our Movies in the Park that we hosted in Delano, some folks asked how we might get something like a Chili’s in Delano, for instance, and that is exactly the kind of conversation that we are having with YK America and certain business and development folks. My contacts in the business community, these underutilized county facilities and our ability to work together are all assets that we should use to build more positive improvements in your community.
I hope to work with the City of Delano and interested stakeholders to discuss how we might develop this concept. Feel free to contact us at district4@kerncounty.com or call at 868-3680. We’d love to hear your ideas.
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.