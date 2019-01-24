This week in this new feature, “Couch’s Corner,” there’s much to discuss.
What you may not know about me, because I’ve only recently become your Kern County Supervisor, is that it is our honor and privilege to serve all our the constituents of District 4 and listen to their needs. It’s never been about “identity” for me, but rather being practical and honest on what we can do together. That’s why this past week, my staff and I came out and walked Delano’s Main Street with your Delano Mayor Joe Aguirre. We met with local businesses and folks and asked what kinds of challenges they are experiencing and what kind of help they need to be successful. It turns out parking is a big issue downtown, and we’re sure your mayor will be finding ways to tackle this “city” issue.
While parking may not be a “county” issue, homelessness is, and it’s also a Delano issue. Local officials have shared with my staff that about 75 people are homeless in Delano. We have learned that homeless people in Delano do not want to come to Bakersfield for help, so we are working together to bring the experts in the county on homelessness, and the folks in Delano whose daily lives are impacted by homelessness, to form a “Delano Homeless Collaborative.” We have met several times and will work together with the Kern County Homeless Collaborative to solve homelessness in the Delano area for those we can help. It starts with the Point-In-Time Count of the homeless, a census, done nationwide, this year starting at 4 a.m. Jan. 30. That’s early! In past years, this count has been neglected in this part of District 4. Not anymore. On Jan. 30, four teams will leave out of the Delano Association for the Developmentally Disabled at 612 Main St. and fan out in Delano to count the homeless, provide them a care package and perhaps connect them to housing, health, financial and legal services, among other things. I am proud to say that my staff will be joining teams in Delano and Lamont. By getting a good count, we can get a good idea of how to help these folks and secure the funding needed to put some into housing. This is just one example of how we can work together. We’ll find more opportunities, if we choose.
There’s so much more to learn in the time ahead. One thing we’ve learned through town hall meetings and by walking the streets is the community is not always aware of what services the county can provide for the people of Delano. Some of you may not know about help county departments such as Aging and Adult Services, Human Services, Veteran Services and Public Health can provide. So in the weeks to come, expect to hear about these services that are available to Delano, as well as other matters of a timely nature.
Even if we’re not walking the streets, my staff is is listening every day. All you have to do is let us know your concerns at district4@kerncounty.com. See you next week!
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
