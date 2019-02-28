This week in Couch’s Corner, let’s talk about who’s in Couch’s Corner, and how you might see us in Delano. While other Kern County supervisors have higher paid, limited staff, in District 4 we have opted to hire more staff at lower cost: a new formula that we feel is bringing success. Between an intern, three retirees and myself, my marching orders have been to go out to as many places and events within the entire district and learn who are our constituents, what are their concerns and how we can help. Then we try to solve the problems the best we can. Rumor has it our district representatives are everywhere, and while that’s not quite possible, we try.
Take the block party last week in Delano, hosted by your Delano Police Department. The event was all about getting to know your city police officers and your neighbors. In addition to hundreds from Delano, staff members from my office were able to attend, mix with Delano residents and learn how we can be part of your community. We met with your Police Chief Robert Nevarez, Pastor David Vivas, Superintendent Jason Garcia, Ricardo Chavez, principal of Morningside Elementary and band conductor, and a host of other people. We visited the booths, listened to the concert performance by the students from Morningside (how heartwarming!), sampled the food and listened to everyone. While the weather started out cold, the day turned beautiful. A good time was had by all.
Present from my office was Art Armendariz, the District 4 constituent services representative for Delano. Art is from Delano, has been there his whole life, and even though he is retired, he has a lot he still wants to give back to the community — one he knows so well. Art is such an asset for Delano, and I am so thankful to have him on my team.
A week or so earlier, some of you may have met others from my staff at the Hot Stove Banquet. Art, Zack Wakefield, Mariela Gomez and Mark Salvaggio attended and participated with Delano folks in making that event a success. This week coming up, my district director, Sal Moretti, will be facilitating the Delano Homeless Collaborative on Thursday, an initiative which hopes to bring services to the homeless in Delano. I hope to join Sal at this event.
I also plan to attend the Born Learning Trail Grand Opening this Friday, as well as a series of smaller meetings with officials and interested partners looking to bring investment and improvement to Delano. While all this is going on, I have also directed county staff to continue and complete the improvements to Memorial Park.
The point in telling you what my staff and I are attending and doing is to impress upon you that we are here to serve your community. You can’t imagine the honor I feel to be your supervisor and to get this opportunity to serve. Got any questions about these or any other issues concerning your county government? All you have to do is let us know at district4@kerncounty.com. See you next week!
David Couch represents Kern County's Fourth District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.