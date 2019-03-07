This week in Couch’s Corner we’re going to talk about homelessness, again. There are a few issues that get brought up whenever I meet with my constituents and homelessness is one of them. That’s why I put a priority on addressing this issue in Delano. Here’s a quick outline of some steps and accomplishments so far.
We put together the Delano Homeless Collaborative last November to better understand homelessness in Delano. We invited folks from the Kern County Homeless Collaborative to help us better understand programs that might be available and how we can take advantage of these programs for the homeless people in Delano. We’ve learned a lot and are learning still.
First, we know the homeless population in Delano does not want to go to Bakersfield for services. We need to serve them here. And we are. We started discussing how to use “Rapid Rehousing” dollars from HUD to help these folks get into housing and we’re trying to develop infrastructure for that. We conducted our first-ever Point-In-Time Count in late January where we actually counted the homeless population in Delano. Four teams left from downtown Delano at 4 a.m. and went out in search of the homeless with the desire to serve the homeless. Many thanks to the 16 or so folks and to Mike Gutierrez, director of the Delano Association for the Developmentally Disabled, for hosting this event.
This past week, two new exciting developments took place. On Feb. 26, we conducted our first-ever Homeless Resource Fair to serve this population in Delano. Several hundred people attended, not just the homeless, but folks who needed a meal, some clothing or some information on services that might be available. It was heartwarming to see the outpouring of help from service providers to this community in need.
Then on Feb. 28 at our monthly Delano Homeless Collaborative meeting, my staff facilitated the discussion on two programs from Kern County Behavioral Health that will impact Delano. One, No Place Like Home, will take state dollars to put those homeless people with behavioral health issues into supportive housing in Delano. We just have to connect these dollars to places in Delano and we’re working on that as we speak.
Finally, Behavioral Health discussed an exciting new initiative that should create a “Recovery Station” in Delano. A recovery station is a facility that can take folks that are experiencing a mental health/substance abuse crisis in public and can give them a place to stay with peer management services while they recover or detox. This is a cost-effective alternative to jailing and a human way to serve those in need. When our Kern County Behavioral Health folks were looking for a place to set this new program up, my office made a point of telling them that Delano, as the second largest city in Kern County, needed to be on top of the locations to be considered. My “encouragement” led directly to this recovery station being planned for Delano. It’s what your Kern County Supervisor can do for you.
There’s so much more to talk about, but it will have to wait until next week. If you have any questions, feel free to contact my office at 661-868-3680 or at district4@kerncounty.com.
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
