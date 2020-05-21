This past week marked the passing of a true friend and a community leader — Bob Hampton of Taft. Before redistricting, our Kern County District 4, the district I serve, the district most of you now live in, included Taft. As a county supervisor, it has always been an important part of my job to build relationships and to find those in the community I can work with to get things done. Bob Hampton proved to be that and so much more.
Bob Hampton was one of a kind. He was a great guy who truly cared about the people he served. He was successful, but humble. He would give you the shirt off his back and he didn’t want any credit or recognition. He did so much for so many, often without anyone’s knowledge. Bob was one of the nicest people I’ve ever known. Kern County lost one of its best in his passing.
You may have read about his life’s details in the local media. His death and the story of his life got front page headlines in The Bakersfield Californian and on several media outlets. All of the stories did a great job of celebrating his life.
He owned and operated Westside Waste Management, which serves communities in our district. He was a Taft and USC basketball standout. He had 21 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He served on several boards, most notably he was on the Kern High School District Board of Trustees, which was fitting since he had a master’s degree in education and taught for many years. He beat cancer twice on his way to the age of 82. He even had a role in the Disney movie “Flubber.” Suffice to say he lived life fully and was a treasure to our community. He will be missed.
In his passing, perhaps we can learn from his life well lived: live fully to the end. Bob passed away at his work. He was 82. He was engaged in life to the day he died. We should all learn that life is celebrated when it is lived fully and mourned when not. Let’s celebrate every day, and find ways to work with others, like Bob did, to get things done. We don’t know when our day will come, but we control how we live our lives, and how we work with others. My hope for all of you (and for myself) is that when our day comes, we will look back and see a life fully lived, and people all around us whose lives are better, due to our service to them.
As your county supervisor, I have an opportunity to serve our communities and follow in the footsteps of my good friend Bob Hampton. I hope and pray I can. Things change. Taft is no longer in my district, and Bob is no longer at my side, but the inspiration Bob leaves us, and the service mentality he helped inspire in me, continues.
Thanks, Bob, for a life well-lived, and for showing us how we should live ours — fully, to the end.
If you have any questions about your County or District, don’t hesitate to call at 661-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com. Have a safe week.
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
