By now, I’m certain that all of us have been impacted by the COVID-19 virus and I’m also certain that you are keeping informed so I will not use our weekly Couch’s Corner to provide you any “breaking news,” as it changes so fast. But I would like to keep you informed on what’s going on at the county, how to find out what services are still available and how your District 4 office can help you with matters concerning the county.
In compliance with the state emergency shelter-in-place guidelines, the county has shut down all non-essential functions and instructed those staff that can work from home. Our District 4 staff, for instance, is working at home. But quite a few county activities continue to take place, such as the obvious public safety functions of the Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Office. In addition to public safety, a long list of departments and the services each provide during this shelter-in-place period is available at kerncounty.com. Essentially, if a function can be done online or by phone, it is being done, and if it requires person to person contact, it is restricted. Essential field activities like potholes and road maintenance are still being performed, as well as many other activities. Check kerncounty.com to see how the county is meeting your needs during this crisis. Keep in mind, our office is poised to be your conduit to these functions, if you need assistance. While it may be best to go directly to the departments whose aid you need, know that any question or concern you have you can funnel through our office and we can forward those and in some cases follow up with those and with the departments to ensure your needs are met. Feel free to email us at district4@kerncounty.com or call us at 661-868-3680 if you need help with any matter.
If you check out kerncounty.com, you will see the county’s Public Health Department has taken the lead on this crisis and is keeping us all updated as it tries to keep us safer. In addition to current numbers of afflicted and tested, you will see guidelines on how to stay safe, updates from California’s Public Health Department and updates from the Centers for Disease Control. Links for restaurants, businesses, health care providers, schools, first responders and other businesses are all in one place. You can also “Like” Kern County Public Health on Facebook to get your latest updates.
This week, the county is taking its emergency operations center to Level II, which means it is increasing its readiness and staffing the EOC to deal with this current crisis level. Accordingly, departments such as Human Services, the Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative, Aging and Adult Services, Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, the Sheriff’s Office, the County Administrative Office, Geographic Information Systems and General Services will be on hand to support the Public Health Department, which is still the leading agency for the COVID-19 response.
One primary concern is temporary housing for the homeless population. It has become a public health matter that our homeless problem be managed now, and that this population, already a huge concern for California, does not become part of the spread of coronavirus. The other matter of primary importance at this time is managing the food banks to make sure everyone has food and that food is secure. With so many businesses closed, it is critical that we are able to feed our Kern County residents. Through the EOC, actions in support of these vital functions can be coordinated better and faster.
These are troubling times, and all of us have to continue to work together to keep all of us safe. It is my goal to make sure that as the county makes plans, our district, your communities, are properly considered in all matters. I will be your voice as this unprecedented emergency goes to this next level, but to do that, I need to hear your concerns. Working together, we will get through this together.
Stay safe.
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.