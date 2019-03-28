The results of the Kern County Homeless Collaborative (KCHC) Point-In-Time Count, PIT, are in, and we can now tell the story of homelessness and identify the steps to take to solve this problem in Kern County, with a particular emphasis in Delano.
The PIT was taken Jan. 30. The results were released this week. Four teams of three people each fanned out at 4 a.m. from 612 Main St., Mike Gutierrez’s Delano Association for the Developmentally Disabled, and found 38 adults and seven children experiencing homelessness that morning. Three teams counted in Delano and one in McFarland. My staff was among the counters in Delano. Overall in Kern County, 1,330 homeless individuals were found. According to the KCHC, the numbers represented a 50 percent increase in homelessness in Kern County.
Outside metro Bakersfield, Delano had the most homeless which stands to reason. We are the second largest city in Kern County. This count is never a perfectly accurate count, but it gives us a sense of direction in how to move forward. There’s more out there that aren’t seen, that need to be counted and helped. We should expect analysis of these numbers in the near future that can provide an even greater insight into who these people were, how they got to this sad state of homelessness and how we can help them.
The PIT is important. If we hadn’t counted, we wouldn’t know, and if we didn’t know, we wouldn’t be in a strong position to receive services that are available that can now be used to help those 45 homeless and so many more. Because we worked together, we put ourselves as a community in a position to benefit and we put our homeless in a position to be served.
In Delano, my staff, key members of the Delano community and I have met since November to find solutions. We’ve made progress. Not just performing the PIT together, which is a great step. In addition, a recovery station is being planned for Delano thanks to Kern County Behavioral Health that will help with one piece of the puzzle — what to do with that person in crisis who may be under the influence on the street. This step will take a person on the street who doesn’t need to go to jail but needs a place to detox with some trained peer intervention to assist them in their recovery.
We’re in the process of attempting to site facilities to spend state “No Place Like Home” dollars in Delano on housing for the mentally ill homeless. We conducted a first-ever Homeless Resource Fair last month to better serve the homeless and those in need of some food, clothing or just help with any type of problem.
We’ve located some funds that might be used to help us put some of our homeless into a hotel for a couple of nights, provided they meet certain conditions yet to be defined. Soon, management from the Kern County Housing Authority (KCHA) will visit and discuss how we can develop some low income housing. KCHA just completed a beautiful housing project of this nature in Wasco for farm workers. Let’s see what may be possible in Delano.
I hope you can see that your Kern County supervisor is doing his part, too. I’ve dispatched two of my staff, Art Armendariz and Sal Moretti, to work with county departments and Delano staff, agencies and interested folks, to find solutions in Delano, to these and other problems. At the same time, I am instructing departments to focus on Delano when they seek solutions for homelessness. That explains why Behavioral Health is conducting stakeholder meetings in Delano and planning a recovery station in Delano. That is why the Department of Human Services is presenting how it can help with homelessness at our next meeting and so much more.
Homelessness is a puzzle — not all the pieces are alike, but we’re putting them together. That’s my commitment to this process, and I hope yours too. And I hope you can begin to see that by working together like this, we can solve so many other problems that we share.
Got any questions? Feel free to contact our office at District4@kerncounty.com or call us at 661-868-3680. See you next week.
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
