In a short time, the coronavirus has invaded our lives. It is forcing us to change our behaviors and take stock of our inventory, and I am not referring to how many rolls of toilet paper we have. No, this is the time to adapt to some new challenges, but more than ever remember, who we are. We are a community. We are families, intertwined, who need each other. We watch out for each other, we help each other, we serve each other. No matter what happens over the next period of time, we all need to remember that.
With news developing so rapidly, it’s hard to keep up. But sometimes it’s not about keeping up with the news, but getting back to the basics. If we get back to the basics, we can move past this difficult period. We are being told to limit our contacts, to keep our distance from each other, and while these are necessary precautions, it doesn’t mean to disengage from each other or to lose contact. We have so many ways to communicate with each other. Let’s use these means, even while we keep our physical distance. And please, let’s do the easy things, like washing our hands, covering our mouths when we cough or sneeze, avoiding physical contact with others and limiting our time out at businesses, restaurants, stores and other social gatherings. We can communicate in other ways while we work through this, and we can be there for each other in other ways, while we protect others by limiting their exposure.
Getting back to the basics is more than washing our hands. It’s about remembering who we were. Not this divided nation that seems to quarrel about everything, but a united nation, a united county, that is willing to work together. There’s really no point to division when working together is the pathway out of our dilemma, and if we can learn cooperation again in this coronavirus crisis, maybe we can take those same lessons and apply them to every aspect of our social contract. We need each other. The safety of all of us depends on the courtesy and thoughtfulness of each of us.
Already, examples abound of all of us fighting to keep our spirits and to work together. I was moved by videos of quarantined Italians singing from their balconies in a chorus of national unity. Closer to home, I am happy to see that the Delano Union School District, when choosing to close its doors indefinitely recently, still found a way to make sure childcare is available to families affected by the school closures. Independent study packets will be provided to students, and food service programs will continue. While it is disappointing that things have come to this, the school district has shown ways to continue to fill its critical niche in the community while responding to the threat.
We’ll see more of these kinds of responses over the next few days and weeks, and I hope that we can use the Delano Union School District example as a prototype. At the county level, our Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop has been busy sending out instructions to employees and residents, advising on best practices. While the county remains open for business, departments have been instructed to “postpone or eliminate altogether all non-essential meetings, events and gatherings involving members of the public.” The county has also opened up the Emergency Operations Center to make sure all hands are on deck and ready to respond to developments as they occur. And our county hospital is poised to respond to any Kern County cases. Let’s hope it never happens.
At the District 4 office, we are prepared to handle your county concerns. While you may not be able to make face-to-face contact for a while, we are still ready to help you work through your county business. Let us know how we can help. And for certain, when it comes to our District 4 work with you, know that we will continue working on your behalf and letting you know the latest developments, using other ways to solve problems than face-to face contact. Feel free to contact us at 661-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com.
We can get through this together if we just remember that we are in this together. Be safe.
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
