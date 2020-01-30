Last Friday at 4 a.m., I joined 16 folks in Delano and 300 folks countywide on the annual point-in-time count of the Kern County homeless population. I had always wanted to better understand our homelessness problem by getting personally close to this, and you can’t get much closer than seeing where they live, and where they sleep, on a cold, dark night in January. It was quite the eye-opener!
Not just because at 4 a.m. my eyes are normally closed — coffee helps with that. But it’s an eye-opener to see how those experiencing homelessness live, and how they have to sleep, on a cold pavement or under a bush, in their car or under a bridge, and to see what they must do to survive these cold nights and the mental anguish, substance abuse addiction or depression that consumes their reality. It’ll change your view of this problem that we are experiencing in Kern County. We should give a hand up to those experiencing homelessness, and we also need to help those businesses negatively affected by the scourge of homelessness in our communities. I am committed to doing my part to figure this out.
The PIT is the HUD mandated count of those in our midst who are experiencing homelessness on a certain night of the year. The count is important in that it helps us understand where our limited resources to deal with homelessness are best spent. The PIT is where you start to solve this problem. Until you know what you have, it’s hard to know what to do. While the numbers are not official, we counted 70 individuals experiencing homelessness that cold night last week, significantly up from our count last year, which was 45.
Several factors can affect those numbers so I’ll comment less on the exact number and more on the Kern County and the Delano community collaborative efforts to solve this. In addition to a motel voucher program for the homeless already being used and a recovery station for the publicly intoxicated set to commence operation this spring, we’re close to securing $250,000 from the state for Kern County that we’ve set aside for Delano. We are working with Delano on a collaboration that will bring in even more state dollars that we hope will go a long way toward addressing this problem. That should include a navigation center where the Delano homeless can be connected to the types of services they need to get back on their feet, which includes housing, food, general assistance, mental health resources and job skills training and job placement. I’m excited about the partnerships that have developed in this area. I promise you’ll continue to hear from me, in this column, on our progress.
At least 70 people (we didn’t find them all) experiencing homelessness is too many and it points to systematic problems in this state that require involvement from your elected officials and community leaders. This won’t get solved quickly, but we have to start somewhere, and it starts with the PIT. That is why I was there. I learned a lot from this — from the homeless and from the dedicated volunteers working toward solving this problem.
Much thanks to Mike and Elvia at the Delano Association for the Developmentally Disabled for hosting us and for all of you who were out there with me at 4 a.m. last Friday. As usual, your community showed it is full of people who can be counted on to step up and serve.
Got any questions? Contact the Kern County District 4 office us at 661-868-3680 or by email at district4@kerncounty.com.
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.