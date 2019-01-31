I am thrilled by this opportunity to talk directly to the people in Delano about how the county and the community of Delano can work together. Sometimes things get lost in the politics or the bureaucracies and the message gets muddled. It’s important that the community knows the kinds of things we are doing in theirr county government to try to make things better for them in Delano and in all the communities District 4 serves. .
This past week, I toured Delano with a couple of developers who were looking for commercial development opportunities. They had heard about how we were trying to create an economic opportunity area in Delano and contacted me for more information.
As we toured Delano, they were shocked and had no idea that Delano was such a vibrant community. I could see their eyes open wide when they realized how great a business opportunity your outstanding Delano Marketplace can be. In particular, they saw opportunity for them to develop either a hotel, a fast food restaurant or even a steakhouse. In the weeks and months ahead, I look forward to working with them and your community to help them develop this plan. Helping bring businesses to Delano creates jobs, improves the tax base and provides more recreational and dining choices for you, the community. By keeping the doors open to possibilities, together we can do great things. My role was simple in this: bring people together to see what a wonderful community you have. Connect the dots.
Another way we connected the dots this past week was through our “Delano Homeless Collaborative” meeting on Jan. 22. My office facilitated this meeting but it was your mayor and police chief, among other involved folks from Delano, who made it a success. The meeting, which talked about ways to solve the problem of homelessness in Delano, ended with a resolve to work closely with Delano landlords to make sure they understood how they could benefit by housing the homeless. Programs and funding are available, and now that your community understands this better, that can help solve the homeless problem and provide assurances for landlords that they will be paid the rent they are due.
In the weeks and months ahead, I look forward to sharing with you updates like this where you can understand better how your county government, and especially your Kern County Supervisor’s office, interfaces with Delano. In the meantime, don’t hesitate to get in touch with my office about anything at district4@kerncounty.com. See you next week!
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
