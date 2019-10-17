This week on Couch’s Corner, I’d like to recognize an organization, The True Love Tribe, and its third annual awards banquet held on Sept. 28. True Love Tribe may sound like an odd name for an organization but it is what it sounds like: an organization that fosters goodwill and social inclusion by uniting Kern County communities and people with local elected officials and various county departments to increase community engagement. As soon as our office became aware of the group’s accomplishments during the past two years, I felt it was imperative to meet Ocie Crawford, the founder of True Love Tribe.
After moving back to the Central Valley three years ago, Crawford founded the organization. He found himself enamored by the integrity and commitment to hard work displayed by the residents of Kern County. True Love Tribe consists of families, friends and concerned citizens bridging the divide between the community at-large and county bureaucracy. Its annual awards banquet honors people and a select amount of local officials who promote unity by selflessly serving others and our region.
Several of the awardees are from District 4 communities including Delano, Shafter and McFarland. Driven by the concern for the growing homeless population, Claribel Gutierrez from Delano, opened the Soup Kitchen Without Walls. By procuring donations from the community she was able to feed sack lunches to more than 100 homeless/underprivileged people. Additionally, Claribel receives regular donations from large corporations, which has allowed her to establish a food pantry where she gives out substantial food, clothing and hygiene products. Claribel is a regular attendee at the Delano Homeless Collaborative meetings, where she works toward finding solutions for homelessness in Delano.
Jim and Cheryl White of McFarland were honored for their exemplary citizenship supporting the McFarland cross-country team. The movie “McFarland” only begins to tell the story of how Jim White’s tenacity and winning attitude assisted the cross country team winning nine state championships. Their efforts improving the lives of others continues to inspire myself and the District 4 staff.
It’s too bad Ocie can’t give an award to himself. Communities need people like Ocie, whose positive energy fills any room and spreads like wildfire to those around him. If there’s one thing I want to do with this Couch’s Corner space, it would be to highlight the efforts of people like Ocie, Claribel and Jim and Cheryl White who have worked so hard to bring improvement to Kern County. Thanks, Ocie, for trying to highlight the positive.
I hope to continue to work with the True Love Tribe and any Kern County organization focused on recognizing and honoring the good works of our neighbors and friends in District 4. Let’s learn from these leaders, be grateful for the opportunity to serve and take positive steps to work together. Have any questions? Feel free to contact us at district4@kerncounty.com or 661-868-3680.
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
