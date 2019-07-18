This week, I would like to discuss this year’s 45th annual Philippine Weekend. Known as one of the longest-running Filipino cultural festivals in California, Philippine Weekend serves a purpose of preserving the city’s Filipino heritage. The city of Delano has the ninth largest Filipino population in California. As your supervisor, my staff and I attend festivals representing distinct cultures to honor generational customs and traditions that contribute to the strength of the District 4 community.
Founded in 1974, Philippine Weekend began as a basketball tournament uniting the community to convey and pass on the rich traditions of Filipino culture. Today, the festival attracts thousands of attendees who participate in several cultural events including a Barrio Fiesta. Events during the celebration include a basketball tournament, a parade, the Mr. & Mrs. Philippine Weekend Pageant, a dance contest, various live music performances and the famous adobo cook-off. The adobo cook-off is a competition that has increased in popularity over the decades and highlights the staple Filipino dish considered as the unofficial national dish in the Philippines.
An important aspect of Filipino History observed during Philippine Weekend is Jose Rizal. The Filipino national hero published novels and essays advocating equal rights for Filipinos in Spain. La Liga Filipina, a group formed by Rizal, attempted to gain rights for Filipinos through the judicial system. However, four years later in 1896, Rizal was executed due to false accusations from the Spanish government alleging he started a rebellion. The execution led to the demise of Spain’s rule in the Philippines. Today, Filipinos around the world commemorate his brave deeds and remember him as one of the central figures fighting to progress the advancement of Filipinos in society.
Furthermore, I would like to remind the community that Philippine Weekend serves as a nonprofit organization. Local members and sponsorships from local businesses help sustain the organization’s fundraising. Donating to the organization not only ensures the annual tradition of Philippine Weekend continues but also helps unite the community behind a good cause.
Philippine Weekend will take start on Saturday July 27, 2019 and wrap up on July 28. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the District 4 office at (661) 868-3680 or email district4@kerncounty.com.
David Couch represents Kern County's Fourth District.
