As we approach the holiday season, my office always wants to focus our efforts on giving back to the district. Last year, our office hosted a Warm Clothes Drive. We had tremendous success with donations considering it was our very first year. We donated warm clothes back into the communities from which the donations came from. For instance, if we received a donation from Lamont, we would donate it right back into the Lamont community. Last year, we were able to donate our warm clothes to family resource centers, school districts and Delano Regional Medical to give warm clothes to families in need.
Our office is happy to report that this year we will be giving back even bigger. We are accepting donations for our Warm Clothes Drive again. We will also be partnering with state Sen. Melissa Hurtado’s office for its Holiday Baby Formula and Infant Nutrition Drive. This drive addresses the need to tackle the southern Central Valley’s child food insecurity rate, which currently sits at almost 25 percent in Kern County.
We will be accepting donations for the Warm Clothes Drive starting now all the way through Dec. 20. For the Warm Clothes Drive, we are accepting gently used and new blankets, coats, gloves, hats, scarves and socks. Sen. Hurtado’s Holiday Baby Formula and Infant Nutrition Drive will be accepting donations starting now through Dec. 4.
Those who are interested in making donations can drop of their donations at the following locations:
1115 Truxtun Ave., Suite 504 in Bakersfield, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
455 Lexington St. in Delano, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday
If these locations or times are not convenient for you, please give our office a call (661-868-3680) and we will be more than happy to schedule to pick-up your donations in person.
As your supervisor, it is always my goal to find ways to serve the community, especially during this time of year. This is a great opportunity for the district. Our office would like to thank everyone in advance for your donations. And by the way, Happy Thanksgiving to all!
Any questions? Contact our office at 661-868-3680 or at district4@kerncounty.com.
David Couch represents Kern County's Fourth District.
