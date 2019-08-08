One of the most prevalent issues in mental health throughout Kern County and the United States as a whole is the opioid epidemic. According to the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, about 11.5 million adults misuse prescription opioids, and 1.9 million have opioid use disorder. Generally, only 10 percent of those that need treatment for a substance use disorder have access to treatment.
Before getting into treatment options and local aides, it is crucial to know a little background information on opioids. Opioids are a group of addictive sedatives that in moderate doses, relieve pain and induce sleep. Opioids include opium and its derivatives morphine, heroin and codeine. Opioids that can be legally prescribed as pain medications, such as hydrocodone and oxycodone, have become drugs of abuse. The most commonly abused opioids are prescription pain medications that are taken for nonmedical purposes. Opioids produce euphoria, drowsiness and sometimes a lack of coordination. Heroin and OxyContin produce a “rush” feeling immediately after administering. Opioids reduce worries, fears and increase self-confidence for only four to six hours. After the drugs have worn off, the user experiences a severe letdown. Withdrawal symptoms can begin only eight hours after the last dosage. During the first few hours of withdrawal, users experience symptoms similar to those of the flu: sneezing, muscle pain and constant sweating. Within 36 hours, symptoms become more severe. The more severe symptoms include uncontrollable muscle twitching, cramps, chills alternating with excessive flushing and sweating, rise in heart rate and blood pressure, nausea and sleep disturbances. The symptoms tend to last for about 72 hours and then diminish gradually over a five to 10 day period.
In Kern County, we are making an effort to combat this epidemic. Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services operates and manages substance use disorder (SUD) services for Medi-Cal beneficiaries and uninsured individuals in Kern County. They have several different providers that treat substance use disorders in general, and specific clinics that treat opioid use disorder with medications. Treatment providers in Delano include: Aegis Treatment Centers (1019 Jefferson St.) and Clinica Sierra Vista (828 High St.); in Wasco: College Community Services (928 F. St); and in Lamont: Community Service Organization (10420 Main St.).
Aegis Treatment Centers offer medications, including methadone and buprenorphine, which help to block the withdrawal effects of not having opioids. As discussed before, the withdrawal symptoms are quite severe. Many individuals return to opioid use to avoid these symptoms. Other providers provide group and individual counseling, which are useful in assisting individuals in changing their thinking and habits to prevent drug use and improving their everyday life.
In order to prevent opioid overdose deaths, we have expanded the use of Naloxone (a medication that is used to reverse the effects of narcotic drugs) in various county offices. These offices include Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Kern County Fire Department, Kern County Public Health Department and Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services. Through the combined effort of these offices, within the past year, we have had nine successful overdose reversals.
Kern County is working towards reducing prescription medication availability. One of the prevention strategies in place to reduce the availability of prescription medications (including opioids) is our Kern RxReturn program. This program involves medication drop boxes at various locations throughout the county, where anyone can take unused, unwanted or expired medications and drop them in a secure box for disposal. In Kern County, we have 13 medication drop off boxes located in Bakersfield, Delano, Frazier Park, Lake Isabella, Taft, McFarland, Ridgecrest and Shafter. Dropbox locations are regularly updated through Kern BHRS’s public website at www.kernbhrs.org/rxreturn. Areas in District 4 include:
Komoto Pharmacy Delano — 1017 Ellington St. in Delano
McFarland Police Department — 401 W. Kern Ave. in McFarland
Express Pharmacy — 825 Central Valley Hwy. in Shafter
The District 4 office is committed to helping solve this problem. The opioid epidemic is genuinely a significant problem throughout Kern County; that is why we need to ensure that you are aware that these resources are available to you.
Got any questions about these services? Feel free to contact the District 4 office at district4@kerncounty.com or call (661)868-3680. Anyone looking for information on substance use disorders and/or treatment options can contact Kern BHRS at their SUD Access Line at 1-866-266-4898, and their staff will be happy to assist.
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
