Each week we fill Couch’s Corner with stories and happenings from District 4 and, in particular, Delano. One might think that the duties of your Kern County supervisor are limited to district activities but that is not so. The business of running the county includes so many things — balancing the budget, making decisions about labor contracts and coordinating with other agencies in the valley and around the state and so much more.
For instance, this past week I attended a meeting with representatives from the Southern California Association of Governments, or SCAG. Several reps from the Kern Council of Governments, or KernCog, joined SCAG representatives to discuss coordinating on various matters. As your Kern County supervisor, one of my duties is membership on the KernCog. Coordinating highway projects, housing projects and other regional matters requires understanding and engaging in issues that go beyond Kern County. Kern County is in a pivotal location for so much of the goods traveling north and south, east and west. By sitting on the councils and by working closely with their directors, we try to make sure funds needed to build the infrastructure critical to ensuring these goods can be moved safely and swiftly through our county. It’s no small part of the reason why we secured “Finish 46” funding for Lost Hills, Kramer’s Junction bypass funding on Highway 58, and the many highway projects you see as you drive around Kern County. Sometimes it seems the entire highway system is under construction.
Similarly, I sit on the Valley Air Board, the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO), the Kern County Employee Retirement Association (KCERA), the Kern Groundwater Authority, among others, and am currently chair of the Board of Supervisors. It’s a part of managing the county, and a way to get things done for our District 4 communities. For instance, partly through my board membership on the Valley Air Board, $40 million is being infused into the community of Shafter for air pollution monitoring and pollution control. Similarly, the community of Lamont is being considered for future air pollution funds. By sitting on LAFCO, I’ve been able to help McFarland with some annexation issues.
These kinds of behind-the-scenes engagement are critical to the success of Kern County and its communities. It’s no small reason why businesses are coming to Kern County for warehousing, shipping of goods, manufacturing and commercial and retail opportunity. By having a good transportation system, among other things, we are building and diversifying the employment market and improving the quality of life in our county.
And it’s not just me. District 4 staff sit on boards, collaboratives and committees on the census, homelessness, mental health and more, and on chambers of commerce and community task forces throughout District 4, all with the goal of helping deliver services to our constituents. It takes a coordinated staff approach and strong relationships with these other agencies and within the county to make these things happen.
The point is — and this should not come as a surprise — serving District 4 involves so much more than cutting ribbons, attending parades and shaking constituents’ hands. It requires experience and an understanding of a broad range of subjects, and it requires interaction with multiple groups from a variety of disciplines. Most importantly, it involves the ability to listen to all of these different parties and learn. That is why I make it a point to be accessible to constituents, stakeholders and county departments. That is why I make a point of saying the door is always open.
Got any questions? Don’t hesitate to ask district4@kerncounty.com or call at 661-868-3680.
David Couch represents Kern County's Fourth District.
