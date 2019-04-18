The Delano Little League season is well underway and a good time is being had by all. One of the first things we recognized when Delano/McFarland became part of Kern County Board of Supervisor’s District 4 is that Little League is big in Delano. And we heard early on that the conditions at the Little League fields at Memorial Park in Delano were in need of some attention. I have written about this in the past but wanted to give you an update.
My staff and I have met multiple times with county Parks and Recreation staff and with Little League personnel to try to improve these conditions. I’m happy to report that we’ve made good progress: the facilities have been repainted, the restrooms repaired and the doors installed and the clubhouse roof fixed. We’ve installed some lights to improve lighting in the concession and parking area with more lighting planned. Now that the bathrooms are locked and opened just for Little League events, vagrants are not vandalizing the restroom facilities. The park has a brand new and attractive sign at its entrance. We continue to meet with county parks staff to make further improvements.
My office has attempted to improve the park and help the Little League in other ways, too. We’ve provided financial “sponsorships” for the Little League and for other events, held a fundraising “Movies in the Park” at these fields and we’re spearheading a major improvement to the field lights, switching to LED lights very soon. The LED lights should dramatically improve visibility for outfielders trying to track down those fly balls. The lights and parts have been ordered, the contract issued and we’re expecting these lights to be installed by the end of June. And we’re coordinating with the Little League to ensure we don’t disrupt its seasons.
In addition, we’ve approached city of Delano leadership to discuss even greater enhancements to its Little League operations, with the intention of making Delano an ideal place for statewide tournaments. Not only would these Little League tournaments be great fun, they would create a great opportunity for increased revenue generation for the city. Players and their families would need to stay in your hotels, eat at your restaurants and shop in your stores. Your Delano Marketplace, among other locations, would benefit greatly from these increased business opportunities.
Little League staff have commented that it seems the parents and players are having a good time and that they appreciate our hard work. Well, we’re not done yet. Relationships, and the commitment that comes with them, are ongoing, and don’t change with the end of the baseball season or the end of an election season. We hope to continue to find ways to improve the Little League experience in Delano and to serve this community overall.
Got any questions? Feel free to contact my office at district4@kerncounty.com or 661-868-3680. See you next week.
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
