As we start the New Year with many activities and programs underway, it is one of my goals, as your supervisor, to introduce programs that will improve the quality of life within the community I represent.
As I reflect on my visits to your community over the past few months, I found one common factor that impacted a majority of the families: the rise in chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart diseases.
One such program I would love to see implemented in your community and surrounding areas is the “Know Your Numbers” campaign which is currently being piloted by the Kern Public Health Department in Buttonwillow. It is a program centered on nutrition and fitness.
The “Know Your Numbers” initiative encourages residents to keep track of their health, including cholesterol level, blood sugar and blood pressure. Public Health or another partnering agency will offer nutrition and fitness classes. Our hope is to help community members take their first steps to improve their own quality of life. It will not be established to make diagnoses, but to help my constituents become aware of a potential chronic life-threatening illness.
If you have any questions about this program or any other issues concerning your county government, please email me at district4@kerncounty.com. See you next week!
David Couch represents Kern County's Fourth District.
